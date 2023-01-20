ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titus County, TX

Commissioners address budget items

By News Staff
Mount Pleasant Tribune
Mount Pleasant Tribune
 3 days ago
Speed limits to be lowered on two county roads

News Staff Fri, 01/20/2023 - 16:37
  Judge Kent Cooper COURTESY PHOTO
Body

In their first meeting of the new year, and the first of new County Judge Kent Cooper, the Titus County commissioners first discussed lowering the posted speed limit on County Road 1452 to 30 miles per hour. Commissioner Jeff Parchman spoke about how there are a lot of complaints on this road about drivers speeding since a lot of kids play outside and people walk along the road. The Commissioners approved that the speed limit be lowered to 30 miles per hour and will be adding new speed limit signs and stop signs along the road. The county leaders also approved the lowering of the speed limit to 30 mph on CR 3425, with Commissioner Dana Applewhite addressing citizen complaints of speeding on this road, and a request to lower the limit from the sheriff ’s office.

The third item discussed was about enrolling the County in the State-Mandated Cybersecurity training course to fulfill Texas Government Code 2054.5191. The county leaders approved the County to be enrolled in the Cybersecurity training course.

Next on the agenda was a discussion on appointing a replacement for Judge Lee on the Northeast Texas Rural Rail Transportation District to be effective January 1, 2023. Judge Cooper feels that the person to fill this position needs to be locally here, business oriented to be able to bring business here, and a contact that they can go to without any reservations. Judge Cooper motioned for Galen Adams to assume the role effective January 1, and the measure was approved.

Other agenda items approved in the meeting were budgeting additional funds for training of County Judge’s assistant beginning January 3, 2023, approving a position for the mechanical department in the hopes that opening the job will give the mechanics the assistance they need, and the purchase of a bucket truck with ARPA funds to be used by all precincts.

The discussion on the bucket truck focused on a 2011 Ford 750 6V with a 6.7 Cummins motor. The vehicle has 71,000 miles, a 60-foot boom with 1,000 hours, and new wheels/tires. The cost is $45,000 which is quite a bit less than any of the new ones they have had. Judge Cooper believes that all the Commissioners are in agreement that this truck will be used by everyone throughout the county.

In other action, the county leaders approved bonds for elected officials, updating signature cards at their bank, and cleaning up some old bank accounts to meet state guidelines, as well as the approval of monthly bills.

