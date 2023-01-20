Chapel Hill Cheer

COURTESY PHOTO

The Chapel Hill Devils Varsity Cheer Team took 6th place at the 3A D2 UIL State competition held in Fort Worth on Thursday, January 12th. This group is made up of young athletes that have worked hard to prepare for competition while also cheering on all of the Chapel Hill athletes. Nine of the seventeen cheerleaders were new to the varsity cheer program this year, and the team added three flag girls for competition. The cheer team and coaches were excited to make Finals (top 20) out of 46 teams in their division. They then performed in Finals and ended up placing 6th! The Chapel Hill Community is so proud of them for this accomplishment. Their hard work and dedication have paid off.

Next up… Homecoming! These cheerleaders will be hosting a Little Cheer Clinic this Saturday, January 21st, and preparing for Homecoming pep rally and Homecoming games to be held Friday, January 27th. Homecoming events start at 4 pm with a meal, an auction, alumni game, and JV/Varsity Basketball. The cheer program at Chapel Hill is all about school spirit, so come out and cheer on the Red Devils in ALL the sports. They would love to see you there!