Mount Pleasant, TX

MPJH basketball teams win I-30 Throwdown tournament

By News Staff
Mount Pleasant Tribune
Mount Pleasant Tribune
 3 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zro3E_0kMYM8Q600 The 7th grade Lady Tigers A team
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gMYU_0kMYM8Q600 The 8th grade Lady Tigers A team COURTESY PHOTOS
The girls 7th and 8th grade A teams from Mount Pleasant Junior High School each won their divisions in I-30 Throwdown basketball tournament hosted by MPJH on Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14.

The 8A Lady Tigers defeated Boulter 51-7, Moore 35--8, and Hubbard 33-30 to claim the 8th grade tournament championship. The 7A Lady Tigers beat Three Lakes 37-15, Moore 52-7, and Hubbard 31-22 to win the 7th grade tournament, their second tournament championship this season. The 8A Head Coach is Genesis Alvarez and the 7A Head Coach is Crystal Jackson.

