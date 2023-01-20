The 7th grade Lady Tigers A team

The 7th grade Lady Tigers A team The 8th grade Lady Tigers A team

MPJH basketball teams win I-30 Throwdown tournament News Staff Fri, 01/20/2023

The girls 7th and 8th grade A teams from Mount Pleasant Junior High School each won their divisions in I-30 Throwdown basketball tournament hosted by MPJH on Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14.

The 8A Lady Tigers defeated Boulter 51-7, Moore 35--8, and Hubbard 33-30 to claim the 8th grade tournament championship. The 7A Lady Tigers beat Three Lakes 37-15, Moore 52-7, and Hubbard 31-22 to win the 7th grade tournament, their second tournament championship this season. The 8A Head Coach is Genesis Alvarez and the 7A Head Coach is Crystal Jackson.