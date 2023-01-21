Hey Dudes, Are You Closed?

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Mountain Dudes in the Pohatcong Plaza has a sign on the front door saying closed.

After being closed for a short time, and a planned relaunch for December 2, 2022, they have closed again. The phone number listed did not answer and a message sent to their social media account was not returned, however we received an email confirming "We are closed. We will not be reopening at that particular location".

According to their website, it states “BEAR WITH US WHILE WE MAKE SOME MAJOR CHANGES.”The website has no other links, contact information and all menu items have been removed. Based on the email received by TAPinto, it looks like the Dudes do plan to re-open, but not at the Pohatcong location.

In a post on social media, the last information says on December 23, 2022, they were closed for a private event New Year’s Eve, and were closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. We've stopped by three times, all three times the business was closed. Our last visit was in early September.

The previous menu was burgers, brisket, fry flights, and barbecue inspired food, along with a soda bar selection, and pickle bar that was advertised as free, but asked for a donation, which was to go to St. Jude’s. The recommended donation was $3-$5 per person.

A social media post by the Mountain Dudes stated previous media reports through other news sites about a partnership did not work out, and they were “in no way affiliated” with the other business. Social media has been a buzz since the relaunch, as people are wondering if they are open, closed or if reservations are needed. They are indeed closed for now.

Mountain Dudes is located at 1278 US 22 in Phillipsburg, NJ and was scheduled to originally open at the Sammy's lot, but then officially launched at the former Ruby Tuesday's in the Pohatcong Plaza.

A call to the property owner was also not returned regarding any plans for the building.







