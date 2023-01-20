ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

calbears.com

No. 2 Cal Falls To No. 1 Arizona State In Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 2 ranked Cal men's swimming & diving team got a pair of wins from Destin Lasco in the backstroke events and freshman diver Joshua Thai won both diving events, however, the afternoon belonged to host Arizona State. The top-ranked Sun Devils came away with a 211-87 win over the Golden Bears on Saturday at Mona Plummer Aquatic Center.
TEMPE, AZ
calbears.com

Cal Stumped By No. 8 Utah 87-62

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Alissa Pili and Gianna Kneepkens each scored 20 points to lead No. 8 Utah to an 87-62 rout of California on Sunday. Jayda Curry had 15 points and a career-high eight assists for California (10-9, 1-7), extending her streak of 41 consecutive regular season games with a 3-pointer, the second longest streak in Pac-12 history. Leilani McIntosh added 10 points, and Kemery Martin and Evelien Lutje Schipholt had nine apiece.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Face No. 8 Utah On Sunday

BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (10-8, 1-6) continues its homestand against No. 8 Utah (15-2, 5-2) on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00pm and the game can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network. This game marks the 28th all-time meeting between the two programs with Cal holding...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Back In Camp: Lacrosse

Cal started its 25th season of intercollegiate lacrosse on Saturday at its first official team practice of the 2023 campaign, and the Golden Bears had an abundance of energy and excitement for the future. A quarter of a century earlier, Jill Malko had a vision. "I remember thinking 'what's going...
BERKELEY, CA
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix

Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Arizona Football’s new players see more wins on the horizon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Most of Arizona Football’s 2023 recruits and transfers are already on campus. The landscape is unfamiliar for new defensive lineman Bill Norton. “All these mountains and stuff… I’ve never seen a mountain before I came here,” he admitted. But the Georgia...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?

After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bvmsports.com

Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo

Filed under: Boxing News Analysis Boxing Commentary & Opinion Boxing News & Results Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo Alexis Arguello battled Ruben Castillo in a 1980 war from Tucson, Arizona. By MatthewLegros Jan 22, 2023, 12:31pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All…
TUCSON, AZ
InsideHook

10 Desert Escapes That Will Restore Your Soul

The desert is a sacred place of great energy and transformation. No, that’s not just some woo-woo idea. For millennia, people around the world have made pilgrimages to arid, cacti-dotted expanses to learn from the wisdom of the land. Even if you don’t subscribe to the spiritual side of things, it’s impossible not to be moved by the mystical beauty of red rocks or sand stretching in all directions as far as the eye can see. The desert also has a stillness and serenity. At night, it’s silent save the faint howls of coyotes and the hissing of snakes. Amidst the vastness of deserts in the United States (so, mainly Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and California), overnight oases that tap into the divine life force of the land — not to mention are just really stunning spots to chill out for a few days — have sprung up. Whether you’re looking for a holistic wellness-centric retreat or a five-star spa hotel, the relaxing desert escapes ahead promise peace, quiet and plenty of ways to unwind.
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

New home building in Tucson expected to climb

The Tucson area may be better positioned to weather the gloomy home-building news being seen across the country. While other parts of the country are expecting a major contraction from homebuilders and a dramatic drop in home prices, Tucson is holding its own, analysts say. A combination of the continued...
TUCSON, AZ
calbears.com

Bears Take Down Broncos

BERKELEY – Cal rugby defeated Santa Clara 79-3 on a beautiful day in Strawberry Canyon, the Bears' first match of the XVs season on their home turf of Witter Rugby Field. "We appreciate having an annual match with Santa Clara," Cal head coach Jack Clark said. "They are top men, always have been."
SANTA CLARA, CA

