Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! OnBR RogersTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant First to Fail Health Inspection in 2023Greyson FTucson, AZ
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Men's college basketball rankings: Arizona, UCLA lone Pac-12 representatives in AP Top 25 (1/23/23)
Arizona beat UCLA at home 58-52 on Saturday
calbears.com
No. 2 Cal Falls To No. 1 Arizona State In Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 2 ranked Cal men's swimming & diving team got a pair of wins from Destin Lasco in the backstroke events and freshman diver Joshua Thai won both diving events, however, the afternoon belonged to host Arizona State. The top-ranked Sun Devils came away with a 211-87 win over the Golden Bears on Saturday at Mona Plummer Aquatic Center.
calbears.com
Cal Stumped By No. 8 Utah 87-62
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Alissa Pili and Gianna Kneepkens each scored 20 points to lead No. 8 Utah to an 87-62 rout of California on Sunday. Jayda Curry had 15 points and a career-high eight assists for California (10-9, 1-7), extending her streak of 41 consecutive regular season games with a 3-pointer, the second longest streak in Pac-12 history. Leilani McIntosh added 10 points, and Kemery Martin and Evelien Lutje Schipholt had nine apiece.
calbears.com
Bears Face No. 8 Utah On Sunday
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (10-8, 1-6) continues its homestand against No. 8 Utah (15-2, 5-2) on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00pm and the game can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network. This game marks the 28th all-time meeting between the two programs with Cal holding...
allsportstucson.com
Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: Our first tennis courts
Located at Stone and Jackson, now a parking garage north of the St. Augustine Cathedral, the Tucson Lawn Tennis Club is first mentioned in the media in 1892. It would be called the “Southern Tennis Club” in 1894 and back to the Tucson Lawn Tennis Club in 1900.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona’s basketball arena destined from start to be named McKale Memorial Center
EDITOR NOTE: AllSportsTucson will run a series of posts leading up to the 50th anniversary of the first game ever played at McKale Center on Feb. 1, 1973. To catch up with other material posted please click here. Two months after the passing of James Fred (J.F.) “Pop” McKale in...
calbears.com
Back In Camp: Lacrosse
Cal started its 25th season of intercollegiate lacrosse on Saturday at its first official team practice of the 2023 campaign, and the Golden Bears had an abundance of energy and excitement for the future. A quarter of a century earlier, Jill Malko had a vision. "I remember thinking 'what's going...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
KGUN 9
Arizona Football’s new players see more wins on the horizon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Most of Arizona Football’s 2023 recruits and transfers are already on campus. The landscape is unfamiliar for new defensive lineman Bill Norton. “All these mountains and stuff… I’ve never seen a mountain before I came here,” he admitted. But the Georgia...
247Sports
What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?
After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
bvmsports.com
Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo
Filed under: Boxing News Analysis Boxing Commentary & Opinion Boxing News & Results Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo Alexis Arguello battled Ruben Castillo in a 1980 war from Tucson, Arizona. By MatthewLegros Jan 22, 2023, 12:31pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All…
10 Desert Escapes That Will Restore Your Soul
The desert is a sacred place of great energy and transformation. No, that’s not just some woo-woo idea. For millennia, people around the world have made pilgrimages to arid, cacti-dotted expanses to learn from the wisdom of the land. Even if you don’t subscribe to the spiritual side of things, it’s impossible not to be moved by the mystical beauty of red rocks or sand stretching in all directions as far as the eye can see. The desert also has a stillness and serenity. At night, it’s silent save the faint howls of coyotes and the hissing of snakes. Amidst the vastness of deserts in the United States (so, mainly Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and California), overnight oases that tap into the divine life force of the land — not to mention are just really stunning spots to chill out for a few days — have sprung up. Whether you’re looking for a holistic wellness-centric retreat or a five-star spa hotel, the relaxing desert escapes ahead promise peace, quiet and plenty of ways to unwind.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
roselawgroupreporter.com
New home building in Tucson expected to climb
The Tucson area may be better positioned to weather the gloomy home-building news being seen across the country. While other parts of the country are expecting a major contraction from homebuilders and a dramatic drop in home prices, Tucson is holding its own, analysts say. A combination of the continued...
Tucsonans wake up to snowfall
Many Tucsonans saw snow falling from the sky on Monday and even though the flurries aren’t forever in the Tucson Metro, cold temperatures are here to stay a little longer.
Tucson councilman Kozachik threatens to keep funds from rodeo
Kozachik said he would not support giving any funds to the Tucson Rodeo and the parade next year if they use electric cattle prods.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
calbears.com
Bears Take Down Broncos
BERKELEY – Cal rugby defeated Santa Clara 79-3 on a beautiful day in Strawberry Canyon, the Bears' first match of the XVs season on their home turf of Witter Rugby Field. "We appreciate having an annual match with Santa Clara," Cal head coach Jack Clark said. "They are top men, always have been."
AZFamily
How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop
The Queen of Clean came on Good Morning, Arizona today to talk about some organizational hacks for your home. Singer of Plain White T’s surprises cancer patient with special performance. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Young Delilah got an in-hospital room surprise when the singer showed up to play...
AZFamily
Judge sides with City of Scottsdale in lawsuit for Rio Verde Foothills water loss
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge with the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has denied the residents in Rio Verde Foothills a temporary stay in their lawsuit with the City of Scottsdale regarding the community’s water loss. For years the City of Scottsdale has provided water...
