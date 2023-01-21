Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball Sectional Draw Annoucned
The draw for the 2023 Girls basketball Indiana High School Athletic Association State Tournament has been announced!. The John Adams Eagles will play in the Plymouth Sectional during the first week of February. Adams will begin action in the IHSAA Sectional in Game 4, The Lady Eagles will take on...
Boys Basketball Falls on Road
The Boys Basketball team hit the road on Friday night in another big night of non conference action, taking on Marquette Catholic. The Eagles got out to a strong start, but the Blazers played strong and defeated Adams 70-53. Adams pulled away to a lead in the first quarter, up...
Boys Swimming NIC Championship Meet Information
The Boys Swimming and Diving team will compete in the 2023 Northern Indiana Conference Meet on Saturday January 28, 2023. The meet will be held at Elkhart Health and Aquatics in Elkhart. The Diving competition will begin at 10:00 AM and Swimming competition will begin at 1:00 PM. Doors for spectators will open at 9:00 AM.
Boys Swimming Finishes as Runner Ups at City Meet
The Boys Swimming team competed in the South Bend City Meet on Saturday afternoon in a pool full of energy at SB Riley HS. The Eagles performed well and finished as the meets runner up with a team score of 526. The Eagles had a City Champion in Miguel Sanchez...
