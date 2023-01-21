The Boys Swimming and Diving team will compete in the 2023 Northern Indiana Conference Meet on Saturday January 28, 2023. The meet will be held at Elkhart Health and Aquatics in Elkhart. The Diving competition will begin at 10:00 AM and Swimming competition will begin at 1:00 PM. Doors for spectators will open at 9:00 AM.

ELKHART, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO