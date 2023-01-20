Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma
Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced classes have been canceled on Tuesday. The University of Oklahoma in Norman will have online classes and remote work on Tuesday. Oklahoma City...
blackchronicle.com
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation ‘the future’
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we deal with the useless has been so vital to cultures round the globe all through human historical past. Whether by way of burial or hearth, each household has their very own choice on how to say goodbye to a cherished one. For hundreds...
Rock and Roll legend Stevie Nicks coming to Oklahoma City
A legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is coming to Oklahoma City.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?
Harold Hamm is a businessman and entrepreneur from Oklahoma, known for his success in the oil and gas industry. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Continental Resources, one of the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Captures 17 Victories at J.D. Martin Invitational
NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team hosted the 21st annual J.D. Martin Invitational at Mosier Indoor Facility in Norman, Okla. The dominating performance by OU led the Sooners to 17 first-place finishes, 19 new personal bests, and numerous Big 12 leader board placements. "What...
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Peyton Bowen Says a Big 12 Championship Can 'Get That Name Back'
The Sooners might not have an immediate and pressing need for safety help, but Bowen has the kind of skills and instincts that may allow him to push for playing time in 2023.
blackchronicle.com
Serial killer William Reece used highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.
KOCO
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
This Oklahoma City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Oklahoma Daily
OU Board of Regents approves $5.1 million budget to demolish Adams Tower, Stubbeman Village
OU’s Board of Regents approved a $5.1 million budget to demolish Adams Tower and Stubbeman Village and a list of nominees for a search committee for vice president of marketing and communications during its meeting Friday morning. Demolition, set to begin this summer, will make room for OU’s new...
YAHOO!
Redlining continues in low minority Oklahoma home values. Should the appraisal process be changed?
Kimberly Robbins grew up in northeast Oklahoma City, in a mostly Black community that she loved. But now as an adult and a real estate agent, she's cognizant of how home values in her neighborhood have been held back, failing to appreciate at the same rate of similar properties in different, mostly white parts of the city.
OKC Home & Garden Show touts top exhibitors
This year's Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show this weekend is set to show off sectors in Home decoration, Crafts, Gardening machinery, gardening equipment, furnishings, gardening, and agricultural.
extrainningsoftball.com
USA Softball Unveils Class of 2023 National Softball Hall of Fame Inductees
On Friday, USA Softball announced its Class of 2023 National Softball Hall of Fame Inductees. The organization’s press release is published below in its entirety. The nine new inductees will be introduced into the National Softball Hall of Fame at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on Saturday, October 28, 2023.
KFOR
Winter storm on track for Tuesday
A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
Griffin Memorial Hospital May Find New Home In Oklahoma City
Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman may be on the move. The behavioral health hospital is looking to expand. The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said there are several interested partners. Oklahoma County and the City of OKC are now joining the long list of potential partners interested in providing these vital services.
Truck crashes into front of Oklahoma City laundromat
It was a chaotic scene at a laundromat in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.
