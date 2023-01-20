Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Oklahoma QB Enters Transfer Portal
Oklahoma’s quarterback room got a little thinner on Tuesday. Micah Bowens, who transferred to OU two years ago after redshirting at Penn State, reportedly has entered the transfer portal, per On3. Bowen, a third-year sophomore from Las Vegas, added a new dimension to the Sooners’ offense with his mobility,...
chickashatoday.com
Rush Springs man injured in accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a one car collision with personal injury in Stephens County sent a Rush Springs man to the hospital. Matthew R. Hesbrook, 40 of Rush Springs was west bound on East Bois D Arc Avenue approximately 1.3 miles east of Duncan when his 2008 Dodge Ram departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a ditch, continuing west bound, striking two trees before coming to rest. The accident happened at 9:00 pm on Sunday, January 15th.
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
kswo.com
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination
A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
One killed in Comanche County house fire
Officials in Comanche County are investigating a death following a house fire in Cache.
kgou.org
The Haunting of Kendall's Restaurant
Kendall’s Restaurant has been a fixture of downtown Noble, Oklahoma, since the mid 1980s, and for most of its existence, Kim Lock and Dee Downer have been co-owners. The place is well known for its comfort food menu – including massive chicken fried steaks and wonderfully fresh cinnamon rolls. When I visited, Kim took me on a tour of the place, starting with a room she referred to as “the kids’ room” because it used to have toys in it: “When we first began to really discover that we had something here, we had an area over here that had toys, and you would come in in the morning and the toys would be all over the floor”. The staff were supposed to take the toys away each night to be run through the dishwasher and then returned in an orderly manner. “I thought they were not doing that until one night when I left, our alarm went off. I came back and I had closed up, I had turned all the lights off, I had cleared everything up. I returned. All the lights were on in the entire building and when I came back here, the toys were everywhere. Since then, when we have had OKPRI, this is the room they get the most activity out of". (OKPRI stands for Oklahoma Paranormal Research and Investigations and I'll return to them below.)
kswo.com
Man in critical condition after Grady County crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on OK-19/County Street 2800, one mile west of Ninnekah, shortly after 11:30 a.m. OHP says Manjit Singh, 50,...
OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one other homicide are still under investigation by the Lawton police department. According to projectcoldcase.org, The Lawton Police Department has solved 78.70% of the city’s homicides from 1965 to 2021....
kswo.com
The family of the man killed at the Executive Inn speaks out
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of the man who was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday is speaking out. They said they did not find out about his death until last night. The family of Roger Smith said the 41-year-old was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday,...
‘I was in shock. I’m still in shock,’ Oklahoma woman speaks to KFOR about the caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
KFOR is hearing from an Oklahoma woman who knows the caregivers of Athena Brownfield, whose story made national headlines after she was reported missing from Cyril earlier this month.
news9.com
Oklahoma Ranchers Receive Federal Funding
An Oklahoma company is getting funding from the federal government in order to help prevent another meat production shortage. Dry Creek Meats is one of 25 companies receiving grant money. Rancher Bret Riley said the money will allow him to pay for labor for the next three years, and continue...
Anadarko man facing charges after assault at hospital, claimed police were devils
An Anadarko man is facing several charges after attacking emergency room health care professionals.
news9.com
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
KOCO
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
‘I’m God and that hurts,’ Police body cam video shows suspect kicking, biting, and spiting on officers during arrest
A man is facing several complaints after kicking, biting, and spitting on officers during an arrest.
Gag Order Issued For Alysia Adams Case
A Caddo County judge approved a gag order in the case against Alysia Adams according to an order approved Wednesday. Gag orders limit the ability for people to talk about cases working their way through the courts. t is unknown who exactly is covered by the order, but it does...
