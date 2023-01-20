Read full article on original website
suncoastnews.com
Deputies arrest man involved in traffic crash
On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road, near Cortez Boulevard. As a deputy arrived on scene, one of the parties involved in the crash fired one or more shots from a handgun at...
Crash cleared at I-75 near Big Bend Road
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road is operating normally again after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, according to a Florida Highway Patrol alert. Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown...
iontb.com
Hit and run driver removed from car and revived with CPR and Narcan® after crash on Bay Pines Boulevard
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a reckless driver in the area of Bay Pines Boulevard and 95th Street at approximately 5:59 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023. A caller informed the Pinellas County Regional 9-1-1 Communications Center that a driver was crashing his vehicle...
Man Caught In Spring Hill After Firing Gun, Speeding Away On Motorcycle Following Crash
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A man has been taken into custody following a crash that happened on Monday that led to shots being fired. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Traffic Crash on Mariner
Hernando sheriff: Man fires shots after crash, leads law enforcement on high-speed chase
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man accused of shooting toward people following a crash on Mariner Boulevard and speeding off on a motorcycle. Law enforcement was called around 12:40 p.m. Monday to an area near Mariner and Cortez boulevards, according to an agency news...
fox13news.com
Suspect arrested after crash, shooting and chase in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Investigators were processing multiple scenes in Hernando County Monday after a crash near a busy area of Cortez Boulevard led to a shooting, a law enforcement pursuit and an arrest in a nearby neighborhood. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it started with the crash on...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: FHP responds to multiple accidents in Holiday
HOLIDAY, FLa. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes in Holiday area Friday night. The first crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at Holiday Lake Drive and Yale Drive in Holiday. At least two people were transported to a hospital from that collision. The second accident happened around Alternate 19...
leesburg-news.com
Driver dies after airlifted to Orlando hospital as result of Lake County crash
The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Sumter County man killed after suffering medical emergency while driving pickup
A Sumter County man was killed after suffering a medical emergency while driving a pickup in Hillsborough County. The 49-year-old Webster man was driving the southbound pickup at 10:30 a.m. Friday on State Road 39 in when he suffered the medical emergency, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He lost control of the truck, which left the roadway and struck a traffic sign. He died at the scene of the crash.
Firefighters Save Home In Apollo Beach After LED Christmas Tree Catches On Fire
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a working structure fire at the 6400 block of Grenada Island Avenue in Apollo Beach late Friday night. Officials say multiple 911 calls came into the 911 center at 11:19 PM from individuals reporting flames
hernandosun.com
Pedestrian killed in late-night collision
A Spring Hill driver was unhurt in a late-night collision that claimed a pedestrian from Zephyrhills. Florida High Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that just before midnight on Jan. 19, a tractor/trailer truck driven by a 51-year-old man from Spring Hill was traveling west on SR-50 west of Irwin Street in Brooksville when a 56-year-old man from Zephyrhills walked into the path of the tractor-trailer and was struck by the truck.
Webster Man Dies In Plant City Crash After Having Medical Emergency While Driving
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A Webster man died Friday morning after a medical emergency caused him to crash into a traffic sign in Hillsborough County, according to troopers. Florida Highway Patrol said the 49-year-old Webster man was driving south on SR-39, south of McGee Road,
Pasco Deputies Looking For Camo Pickup Truck Involved In New Port Richey Construction Site Theft
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for two men involved in a construction site theft that took place on Sunday. According to deputies, on Jan. 15, between 6:10 p.m. and 6:50 p.m., two suspects entered a fenced construction site in the 15400
villages-news.com
Golf cart driver flees scene after forcing Villager to flip her tricycle
A golf cart driver took off after forcing a Villager to flip her low-rider trike on the multi-modal path. Ann Marie Milot, 72, who lives in the Village of Dunedin, was riding her tricycle with her husband, Bob, Wednesday afternoon north bound on the path on the east side of Morse Boulevard. Ann Marie was ahead of her 81-year-old husband as they approached the hairpin turn where Morse Boulevard meets Deskin Lane near the Village of Osceola Hills. Two carts were behind them. One cart passed Bob and then Ann Marie just as three carts moving southbound entered the blind turn. The second northbound cart turned directly in front of her and slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the carts. Ann was forced to the side and slammed on her trike’s brakes to avoid colliding with the other cart. Her 57-pound trike flipped over on top of her, pinning her underneath.
“You Wanna Bump?” Polk County Teacher Arrested After Pulling Gun On Security Officer
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County teacher has been arrested and charged after assaulting a security officer, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say on Sunday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
Citrus County deputies issue silver alert for missing 70-year-old woman
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for Beth Bolesky, 70, after she was last seen on Sunday evening.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Runaway 16-Year-Old Last Seen In New Port Richey
PASCO COUNTY, Fla – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Natalia Dalli, a missing-runaway 16-year-old. According to deputies, Dalli is 5’1”, around 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on Jan. 23 around 7:15 a.m., in the 7600 block
‘You want this smoke?’: Polk County teacher accused of pulling gun on security guard
TAMPA, Fla. — A physical education teacher was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a security guard who wouldn’t let him into a gated community in Davenport, according to deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Devonta Gilmore, 31, of Lakeland, went to ChampionsGate to “pick up his girlfriend’s belongings” but was […]
fox13news.com
'It’s called malfunction junction for a reason': Changes on the way for I-275, I-4 interchange
TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic is always backed up during rush hour on Interstates 275 and 4 in Tampa, but construction will begin soon on potential solutions. For Tampa drivers, there’s a special phrase for driving in the downtown interchange. "As it is now, it’s called ‘malfunction junction’ for a...
