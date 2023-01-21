Read full article on original website
Harold Baker
1d ago
That’s why when you go to the bigger cities you see some stores have big yellow poles along the front of the store so you can’t even take the cart to your car to unload
8
charlie
2d ago
Tell the truth , they do have associates picking carts out of the parking lot . That will not stop them from taking it from the parking lot
8
just trying to survive Bidenflation
1d ago
I’m sure it has nothing to do with Joes amazing economy that has created an unprecedented amount of homeless people
29
Comments / 101