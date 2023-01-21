ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get rid of ranked choice voting, cut all government by 15%, pay the full statutory PFD, and all education funding into student vouchers to be paid to what ever school the parents want for their kids

Alaska Beacon

For rural Alaska lawmakers, local issues trumped party interests and swung the state House

Last week, rural members of the Alaska House of Representatives ended the six-year reign of a predominantly Democratic coalition, flipping control of the House to a predominantly Republican coalition. By joining 19 of the House’s 21 Republicans, the four members of the House’s rural “Bush Caucus” averted the kind of leadership deadlock that plagued the […] The post For rural Alaska lawmakers, local issues trumped party interests and swung the state House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges Legislature to fund more legal action against Biden administration

In his annual address to the Alaska Legislature, Gov. Mike Dunleavy identified successes from his first four-year term in office and called for action on a list of administration priorities, including more funding for a “statehood defense” program that has launched a series of lawsuits against the federal government.  Speaking Monday night at the state […] The post Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges Legislature to fund more legal action against Biden administration appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – January 22, 2023

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

Dunleavy pledges to fight feds, fentanyl in State of the State address

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would fight the federal government and outside interests that are restricting the state from capitalizing on its natural resources. "No less than 41 executive actions – 41 – have been taken by the current administration to strangle Alaska’s promises of statehood," Dunleavy said. "Few other states have this challenge. For example, I’ve never heard an Alaskan worry about what they’re doing in Arkansas, or Rhode Island, or Delaware." ...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Signature drive begins to rid Alaska of ranked choice voting

Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has certified an application for a petition that, if successful, would get rid of the state’s ranked choice voting system and non-partisan primary. Sponsor Art Mathias wants to go back to the traditional election, where a candidate from each officially recognized party has a...
ALASKA STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Legislators recommend changes to Washington's voters' pamphlet

A Washington legislative committee is considering changes to the rules that govern the voters’ pamphlets mailed out by state and county governments before elections. The pamphlets allow candidates to introduce themselves to voters. They also provide information about ballot measures, such as school levies and initiatives. Current law requires...
WASHINGTON STATE
ktoo.org

Meet Miss Congeniality, Juneau’s representative to Alaska’s top pageant

Juneau’s representative at this year’s statewide Miss Alaska USA pageant placed third overall and received the coveted Miss Congeniality award. Honour Miller-Austin sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to discuss her experience and future in pageantry. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Chloe Pleznac:...
JUNEAU, AK
Alaska Beacon

A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives

In the rolling uplands of Southwest Alaska’s Kuskokwim River basin is a massive deposit of gold that poses some profound questions about the future of the region’s Yup’ik people and Indigenous people elsewhere in the state. The Donlin Gold mine, which is on the cusp of being constructed after two decades of exploration and planning […] The post A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Board of Game votes down education requirement for young hunters in Southeast

The state’s Board of Game unanimously voted down a proposal that would have required young hunters in Southeast to complete an education course before hunting alone. The board decided the change could cause too much red tape in remote areas, unfairly limiting subsistence hunters while costing too much for the state’s fish and game department.
JUNEAU, AK
Fairfield Sun Times

How 2022 Gun Sales in Montana Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
MONTANA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Kodiak’s tanner crab fishery is still at a standstill as the...
ALASKA STATE
KFYR-TV

Bill introduced to allow cigars in ND lounges and bars

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You haven’t been able to smoke indoors in North Dakota for 10 years. But a bill introduced at the Legislature would change that. Senate Bill 1229 would make a change to smoking laws. It would allow for cigars — not vapes or cigarettes or cigarillos — to be smoked indoors at cigar lounges and bars. To qualify, the facility would need to be enclosed by solid walls or windows, a ceiling, and a solid door, and it would need to be properly ventilated. Representative Dan Ruby of Minot, who introduced the bill, believes there’s a strong appetite to reintroduce smoking to bars.
fox29.com

Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days

UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid

Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed to provide food stamps within the time frames required by federal law. The complaint was filed Friday in Superior Court in Anchorage against Alaska Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. The lawsuit said that in her role as commissioner of a department that failed to provide needed services, Hedberg “has subjected thousands of Alaskans to ongoing hunger and continues to do so.”
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: Avalanche Safety in Southcentral

Southcentral Alaska has seen an extreme mix of winter weather so far this snow season and in some of the most popular mountain areas in the backcountry for Alaskans to get out and enjoy fresh snow, avalanche danger is high. Before you grab your skis, splitboard or load up the snowmachine, stay with us for Talk of Alaska to hear from avalanche experts and guides about how best to prepare and what to watch for, when venturing out into the mountains.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

3rd annual Alaska Fashion Week will return this summer

Cordova Pleasants shares her excitment for this year's Fashion Week. It was first inspired when she went to a 2018 LA Fashion Show and thought Alaska could do it better. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Fashion Week brings designers and models from all over the...
JUNEAU, AK

