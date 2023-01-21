Read full article on original website
an archist
3d ago
Get rid of ranked choice voting, cut all government by 15%, pay the full statutory PFD, and all education funding into student vouchers to be paid to what ever school the parents want for their kids
2
For rural Alaska lawmakers, local issues trumped party interests and swung the state House
Last week, rural members of the Alaska House of Representatives ended the six-year reign of a predominantly Democratic coalition, flipping control of the House to a predominantly Republican coalition. By joining 19 of the House’s 21 Republicans, the four members of the House’s rural “Bush Caucus” averted the kind of leadership deadlock that plagued the […] The post For rural Alaska lawmakers, local issues trumped party interests and swung the state House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska governor says he wants policies supporting families
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy told lawmakers late Monday he wants to work with them to make Alaska “the most pro-life state in the country,” with policies supporting families and making the state an affordable and a desirable place to live. “Kids are a...
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges Legislature to fund more legal action against Biden administration
In his annual address to the Alaska Legislature, Gov. Mike Dunleavy identified successes from his first four-year term in office and called for action on a list of administration priorities, including more funding for a “statehood defense” program that has launched a series of lawsuits against the federal government. Speaking Monday night at the state […] The post Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges Legislature to fund more legal action against Biden administration appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Stalker – January 22, 2023
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
Dunleavy pledges to fight feds, fentanyl in State of the State address
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would fight the federal government and outside interests that are restricting the state from capitalizing on its natural resources. "No less than 41 executive actions – 41 – have been taken by the current administration to strangle Alaska’s promises of statehood," Dunleavy said. "Few other states have this challenge. For example, I’ve never heard an Alaskan worry about what they’re doing in Arkansas, or Rhode Island, or Delaware." ...
alaskapublic.org
Signature drive begins to rid Alaska of ranked choice voting
Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has certified an application for a petition that, if successful, would get rid of the state’s ranked choice voting system and non-partisan primary. Sponsor Art Mathias wants to go back to the traditional election, where a candidate from each officially recognized party has a...
Billings lawmaker shares experience in legislature amid sudden resignation
At the age of 19, Stromswold celebrated her new adulthood with two life goals - becoming a full-time student studying political science and running for public office.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy Introduces Resilient Alaskans in the 2023 State of the State
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are honored to recognize several resilient and hard-working Alaskans during the 2023 State of the State Address. The special guests represent the State of the State this year through their impactful work for Alaska. “Each one...
spokanepublicradio.org
Legislators recommend changes to Washington's voters' pamphlet
A Washington legislative committee is considering changes to the rules that govern the voters’ pamphlets mailed out by state and county governments before elections. The pamphlets allow candidates to introduce themselves to voters. They also provide information about ballot measures, such as school levies and initiatives. Current law requires...
ktoo.org
Meet Miss Congeniality, Juneau’s representative to Alaska’s top pageant
Juneau’s representative at this year’s statewide Miss Alaska USA pageant placed third overall and received the coveted Miss Congeniality award. Honour Miller-Austin sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to discuss her experience and future in pageantry. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Chloe Pleznac:...
A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives
In the rolling uplands of Southwest Alaska’s Kuskokwim River basin is a massive deposit of gold that poses some profound questions about the future of the region’s Yup’ik people and Indigenous people elsewhere in the state. The Donlin Gold mine, which is on the cusp of being constructed after two decades of exploration and planning […] The post A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ktoo.org
Board of Game votes down education requirement for young hunters in Southeast
The state’s Board of Game unanimously voted down a proposal that would have required young hunters in Southeast to complete an education course before hunting alone. The board decided the change could cause too much red tape in remote areas, unfairly limiting subsistence hunters while costing too much for the state’s fish and game department.
Fairfield Sun Times
How 2022 Gun Sales in Montana Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Kodiak’s tanner crab fishery is still at a standstill as the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota lawmakers consider legislation to help tackle $1.8B state pension shortfall
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's retirement fund for public employee's is facing a shortfall, and House Majority Leader Mike Lefor and other lawmakers are taking steps aimed at making up the difference. "I've been focused on this for many years. So, the bill that we have in front of us,...
KFYR-TV
Bill introduced to allow cigars in ND lounges and bars
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You haven’t been able to smoke indoors in North Dakota for 10 years. But a bill introduced at the Legislature would change that. Senate Bill 1229 would make a change to smoking laws. It would allow for cigars — not vapes or cigarettes or cigarillos — to be smoked indoors at cigar lounges and bars. To qualify, the facility would need to be enclosed by solid walls or windows, a ceiling, and a solid door, and it would need to be properly ventilated. Representative Dan Ruby of Minot, who introduced the bill, believes there’s a strong appetite to reintroduce smoking to bars.
fox29.com
Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days
UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
alaskapublic.org
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed to provide food stamps within the time frames required by federal law. The complaint was filed Friday in Superior Court in Anchorage against Alaska Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. The lawsuit said that in her role as commissioner of a department that failed to provide needed services, Hedberg “has subjected thousands of Alaskans to ongoing hunger and continues to do so.”
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Avalanche Safety in Southcentral
Southcentral Alaska has seen an extreme mix of winter weather so far this snow season and in some of the most popular mountain areas in the backcountry for Alaskans to get out and enjoy fresh snow, avalanche danger is high. Before you grab your skis, splitboard or load up the snowmachine, stay with us for Talk of Alaska to hear from avalanche experts and guides about how best to prepare and what to watch for, when venturing out into the mountains.
kinyradio.com
3rd annual Alaska Fashion Week will return this summer
Cordova Pleasants shares her excitment for this year's Fashion Week. It was first inspired when she went to a 2018 LA Fashion Show and thought Alaska could do it better. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Fashion Week brings designers and models from all over the...
