bucknellbison.com
Wrestling Handed First EIWA Loss to Drexel, 23-13
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell wrestling team dropped its first EIWA match of the season to Drexel 23-13 Sunday at Davis Gym. Drexel's three nationally-ranked wrestlers combined for 10 team points, and the Dragons used a 17-0 run to erase an early 10-6 Bison lead. Bucknell (4-4, 3-1 EIWA)...
bucknellbison.com
Women's Swim & Dive Tops Lehigh 181-109 on Senior Day
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's swimming & diving team improved to 6-2 (5-2 PL) with a 181-109 victory over Lehigh, which concluded the team's dual meet competition this season. The Bison took first place in nine events and finished as runners-up in seven more. Bucknell also claimed the top three spots in three different races against the Mountain Hawks.
Onward State
Lady Lions’ Carolyn Kieger Reaches Highest Win Total Of Penn State Coaching Career
In her first three seasons at the helm of Penn State women’s basketball, Carolyn Kieger had never won 12 games in a single season. That has now changed. Kieger secured her 12th victory in a 74-69 win over Wisconsin. At this point, the Lady Lions are 12-8 with 10 games left in the regular season, meaning Kieger’s 12th win may come in her first winning season as a Big Ten basketball head coach.
bucknellbison.com
Women's Tennis Falls 7-0 to Rutgers in First Spring Match
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The Bucknell women's tennis team fell 7-0 to Rutgers at the East Brunswick Racquet Club in the first match of the spring schedule on Saturday. The Bison moved to 2-2 (0-0 PL) with the loss to the Big Ten foe and were swept for the first time after winning two of their three duals during the fall campaign.
bucknellbison.com
Bison Fall to Holy Cross, 69-50
WORCESTER, Mass.- The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team lost 69-50 to the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday. The Bison fell to 6-13 overall and 2-6 in Patriot League play as the Crusaders improved to 16-3 overall and remained perfect in Patriot League competition at 8-0. Tai Johnson led the Bison with 14 points, and Isabella King added 12, but the Bison were stymied in the second half as they were held to 19 points after scoring 31 in the first half.
Buzzer-beating brothers from Loyalsock are helping Mansfield University find wins
Some of the most exciting basketball being played in Northcentral Pennsylvania can be found with a drive up Route 15 to Mansfield University, and two Loyalsock graduates are a big reason why. The Ali brothers, Idris and Saraj, are both former PIAA State Champions and PIAA Players of the Year. Through COVID and the recruiting process, both have found a home in the Northern Tier playing big minutes for the Mansfield University Mountaineers men's basketball team.What's even more impressive is the brothers aren't just getting...
nittanysportsnow.com
Peyton Lewis: Penn State ‘Hard Place To Pass Up’ after Offer
Prior to making his first trip to State College this weekend for Penn State junior day, Peyton Lewis told Nittany Sports Now that he was excited about where his recruitment was headed. The junior running back from Salem High School in Salem, Virginia was seeing his recruitment heating up with...
Cedar Cliff OL Lucas Andrezeski makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff offensive lineman Lucas Andrezeski is off the board. The senior told PennLive Saturday that he has committed to East Stroudsburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “Most colleges bring up family, but ESU really is,” the 6-foot-4, 275 pounder said. “All the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Recruiting Another Wyomissing OL: 2024 Tackle Caleb Brewer
Penn State hit a home run in recruiting in this year’s class when they signed five-star offensive lineman J’ven Williams from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and now James Franklin and his coaches will be back at Wyomissing High School trying to sign another talented player from that school in the Class of 2024.
State of Penn State: The Quarterbacks
Drew Allar and Beau Pribula form a dynamic pair. But do the Lions need another QB?
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines makes his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines has found his college football home, and he will be making a position change, too. The Eagles senior standout told PennLive that he is headed to Millersville to play wide receiver. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I chose...
Can Happy Valley become a craft beer destination? New brewers on the scene hope so
Over the past several decades, Happy Valley has steadily been growing its brew scene.
bucknellian.net
Former Bucknell employee charged with threats against university president
A former Bucknell employee has been charged after allegedly threatening university officials and traveling to President John Bravman’s home last week. Raymond Kacyon Jr., a 55-year-old Danville resident, has been charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest from law enforcement, disorderly conduct and harassment, following an incident at President Bravman’s home on University Ave. at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 11.
Closing at UPMC hospital in central Pa. surprises, worries mayor of rural town
UPMC said Friday it will eliminate regular hospital beds at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital, but will continue providing emergency care at the location under new Pennsylvania rules intended to spur innovation and preserve access that might otherwise be lost. The 25-bed hospital in rural Clinton County will become a new...
Future unclear for residents affected by ‘absolutely devastating’ sinkhole in State College
Between insurance headaches, finances and unclear timelines, some homeowners impacted by the sinkhole are considering giving up their homes.
Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban
In a change from the Wolf administration, the executive order allows some exceptions, such as awards, T-shirts, occasional meals or beverages, pens, notepads, or mugs. The post Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Man wanted in Northumberland County
WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man in Northumberland County who is wanted on multiple charges. Police in Watsontown say they are looking for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman, from Milton. He is a white male, about 5’11 weighing 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes officials say. Police say Waugaman […]
