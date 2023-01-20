ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bucknellbison.com

Wrestling Handed First EIWA Loss to Drexel, 23-13

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell wrestling team dropped its first EIWA match of the season to Drexel 23-13 Sunday at Davis Gym. Drexel's three nationally-ranked wrestlers combined for 10 team points, and the Dragons used a 17-0 run to erase an early 10-6 Bison lead. Bucknell (4-4, 3-1 EIWA)...
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Women's Swim & Dive Tops Lehigh 181-109 on Senior Day

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's swimming & diving team improved to 6-2 (5-2 PL) with a 181-109 victory over Lehigh, which concluded the team's dual meet competition this season. The Bison took first place in nine events and finished as runners-up in seven more. Bucknell also claimed the top three spots in three different races against the Mountain Hawks.
LEWISBURG, PA
Onward State

Lady Lions’ Carolyn Kieger Reaches Highest Win Total Of Penn State Coaching Career

In her first three seasons at the helm of Penn State women’s basketball, Carolyn Kieger had never won 12 games in a single season. That has now changed. Kieger secured her 12th victory in a 74-69 win over Wisconsin. At this point, the Lady Lions are 12-8 with 10 games left in the regular season, meaning Kieger’s 12th win may come in her first winning season as a Big Ten basketball head coach.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
bucknellbison.com

Women's Tennis Falls 7-0 to Rutgers in First Spring Match

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The Bucknell women's tennis team fell 7-0 to Rutgers at the East Brunswick Racquet Club in the first match of the spring schedule on Saturday. The Bison moved to 2-2 (0-0 PL) with the loss to the Big Ten foe and were swept for the first time after winning two of their three duals during the fall campaign.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Bison Fall to Holy Cross, 69-50

WORCESTER, Mass.- The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team lost 69-50 to the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday. The Bison fell to 6-13 overall and 2-6 in Patriot League play as the Crusaders improved to 16-3 overall and remained perfect in Patriot League competition at 8-0. Tai Johnson led the Bison with 14 points, and Isabella King added 12, but the Bison were stymied in the second half as they were held to 19 points after scoring 31 in the first half.
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Buzzer-beating brothers from Loyalsock are helping Mansfield University find wins

Some of the most exciting basketball being played in Northcentral Pennsylvania can be found with a drive up Route 15 to Mansfield University, and two Loyalsock graduates are a big reason why. The Ali brothers, Idris and Saraj, are both former PIAA State Champions and PIAA Players of the Year. Through COVID and the recruiting process, both have found a home in the Northern Tier playing big minutes for the Mansfield University Mountaineers men's basketball team.What's even more impressive is the brothers aren't just getting...
MANSFIELD, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Peyton Lewis: Penn State ‘Hard Place To Pass Up’ after Offer

Prior to making his first trip to State College this weekend for Penn State junior day, Peyton Lewis told Nittany Sports Now that he was excited about where his recruitment was headed. The junior running back from Salem High School in Salem, Virginia was seeing his recruitment heating up with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Recruiting Another Wyomissing OL: 2024 Tackle Caleb Brewer

Penn State hit a home run in recruiting in this year’s class when they signed five-star offensive lineman J’ven Williams from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and now James Franklin and his coaches will be back at Wyomissing High School trying to sign another talented player from that school in the Class of 2024.
WYOMISSING, PA
bucknellian.net

Former Bucknell employee charged with threats against university president

A former Bucknell employee has been charged after allegedly threatening university officials and traveling to President John Bravman’s home last week. Raymond Kacyon Jr., a 55-year-old Danville resident, has been charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest from law enforcement, disorderly conduct and harassment, following an incident at President Bravman’s home on University Ave. at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 11.
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Man wanted in Northumberland County

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man in Northumberland County who is wanted on multiple charges. Police in Watsontown say they are looking for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman, from Milton. He is a white male, about 5’11 weighing 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes officials say. Police say Waugaman […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

