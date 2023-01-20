Read full article on original website
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar pose an increasing threat after making major change that saves customers
THE current economic climate may pose an opportunity for dollar stores, making them a considerable threat to grocery sales. Although most stores appear to be taking hits due to inflation in the United States, some experts have noted that dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar may benefit.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last Decade
The stalwart company continues to decrease its national presence. Long-term plans are murky. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Nola.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Corporate.McDonalds.com.
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Kroger CEO issues warning to shoppers after nationwide shortage forces store to restrict popular food product
KROGER'S CEO has issued a warning to shoppers after a nationwide shortage forced stores to limit the sale of eggs. The price of eggs began to rocket in the US late last year, with shelves left bare following an outbreak of avian flu. Stores like Kroger and Lidl began restricting...
Sweeping Changes at Walmart Coming This Year
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Amazon will take years to recover from a warehouse overbuilding binge during the pandemic. In 2022, it still added a third of Walmart's total capacity.
The e-commerce giant is using only 65% of its warehouse capacity. Back in 2019, that number was a much healthier 85%, renowned industry expert says.
Once-popular retail chain attempting comeback by opening new store in New Jersey
A once-popular retail chain is attempting to make a major comeback, starting with the opening of a new store in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. This summer, the retail chain Babies R Us, which went out of business in 2018, will attempt to make a major comeback. According to CNBC, the retail chain will be opening a new flagship store location at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.
Shoppers Are Shocked By These $27 Eggs Found At Walmart After Price Increases
As decently priced eggs become more and more difficult to find in grocery stores thanks to the avian flu outbreak and inflation, some Walmart shoppers are expressing their shock in finding one $27 carton. Seen in a recent. , one Walmart customer photographed a box of five dozen eggs at...
Meet the 'zillennials,' who grew up online, live with their parents, and have retailers chasing their disposable income
Zillennials, or zennials, sit on the cusp of millennials and Gen Z. What makes them unique from their older and younger peers is their spending power.
People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree
If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
Six store changes Walmart is making in 2023 and how your shopping experience will look different
IT’S a new year and a new Walmart as the large retailer is set to implement six changes, altering the way customers shop. Some of the adjustments started last year as Walmart eliminated paper or plastic bags and added anti-theft tactics due to an uptick in crime. Plus, the...
Discount Chain Five Below Is Changing 400 Locations To Higher-Priced Stores
Five Below is making changes to its stores. This time it's converting 400 stores to include its higher-priced section - Five Beyond. Five Below is a discount chain that offers novelty items, games, and gadgets, making it a great place to shop for party supplies or affordable gifts. They have been known for pricing all items below $5 for almost two decades, but in 2019 the price tags were raised, and the company introduced new toys and games priced between $6 and $10 in the "Ten Below Gift Shop."
Dollar General Accused of Advertising One Price, Charging a Higher One
Discount chain Dollar General is charged in a complaint with overcharging customers.
Popular Retailer Under Fire For Broken Products
Longstanding Fashion Store in Virginia is Closing Its Doors
It's not just eggs; other foods are up sharply in price
You may have heard that inflation is down overall this month. So, why are groceries still so expensive?. If you talk to almost any shopper at the checkout line these days, you'll get an earful about grocery prices. "It's really bad. [It] went up so high," Willa Jackson said. Rich...
Amazon is rapidly opening new Whole Foods stores after halting Amazon Fresh's expansion, in a troubling sign for online grocery sales
Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel wants to triple the number of new stores that the chain opens even as other Amazon stores shutter or pause openings.
