Related
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Sweeping Changes at Walmart Coming This Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Kristen Walters

Once-popular retail chain attempting comeback by opening new store in New Jersey

A once-popular retail chain is attempting to make a major comeback, starting with the opening of a new store in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. This summer, the retail chain Babies R Us, which went out of business in 2018, will attempt to make a major comeback. According to CNBC, the retail chain will be opening a new flagship store location at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree

If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
Ty D.

Discount Chain Five Below Is Changing 400 Locations To Higher-Priced Stores

Five Below is making changes to its stores. This time it's converting 400 stores to include its higher-priced section - Five Beyond. Five Below is a discount chain that offers novelty items, games, and gadgets, making it a great place to shop for party supplies or affordable gifts. They have been known for pricing all items below $5 for almost two decades, but in 2019 the price tags were raised, and the company introduced new toys and games priced between $6 and $10 in the "Ten Below Gift Shop."
KIVI-TV

It's not just eggs; other foods are up sharply in price

You may have heard that inflation is down overall this month. So, why are groceries still so expensive?. If you talk to almost any shopper at the checkout line these days, you'll get an earful about grocery prices. "It's really bad. [It] went up so high," Willa Jackson said. Rich...

