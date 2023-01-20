ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
NASDAQ

Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com

Bullish on Intel in 2023? Buy This Top Chip Stock Instead

As iconic a company as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is, the bear market and recent severe downturn in consumer spending on electronics (like PCs and laptops) have done a number on "chipzilla." Shares of the company fell over 40% since the start of 2022. Revenue is in decline, which has dropped Intel to third place in largest chip companies by sales (the top spot is now held by Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is in a close second place).
Entrepreneur

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20

The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ

3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
NASDAQ

What Makes UBS (UBS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

Why Par Petroleum (PARR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Par Petroleum (PARR), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This independent oil and gas company has seen a nice...
NASDAQ

These 3 Tech Stocks Are Already up 15% In 2023

After a rough showing last year, technology stocks have busted out of the gate strong in 2023, undoubtedly a welcomed development among investors. A hawkish Fed, geopolitical uncertainties, and inflation all contributed to the sector’s poor performance, with investors facing volatility throughout the year. However, with sentiment shifting following...
NASDAQ

DTEGY or BCE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Diversified Communication Services sector might want to consider either Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) or BCE (BCE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that...
NASDAQ

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $42.68, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar wafers...
NASDAQ

TravelCenters of America (TA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TravelCenters of America (TA) closed at $46.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the truck-stop...

Comments / 0

Community Policy