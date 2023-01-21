ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Lewis County mother admits to stabbing 3-month-old to death

By Aaron Williams, Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

Graphic warning: This story contains descriptions that some may find disturbing or triggering.

UPDATE: 01/23/23, 1:49 p.m.

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — New details have been released about the stabbing death of a three-month-old child in Lewis County.

According to a criminal complaint 12 News obtained Monday, deputies arrived at the scene of the alleged stabbing, an apartment complex in Weston, just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 after a caller told them there was “blood all over the apartment.”

Inside the apartment, deputies found a woman “kneeling in front of the couch with a lifeless infant in her arms,” a second woman who was covered in blood, and a bloody butcher knife, the complaint said.

The woman identified as 31-year-old Krista Brunecz and her baby were taken to the hospital, the child was pronounced dead. Officers collected the baby’s clothes, “observing several holes in the shirt and the chest area… that appeared to be inflicted by a knife,” the complaint said.

On Jan. 2, a medical professional who cared for Brunecz told deputies that Brunecz said she had “stabbed her baby and then herself,” and that no one was involved in the child’s death.

An autopsy of the child released on Jan. 3 revealed that the three-month-old’s heart and lungs had been pierced by the knife, and it confirmed that the baby had died due to “several stab wounds to the chest,” according to the complaint.

ORIGINAL: 01/21/23, 7:53 a.m.

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Lewis County woman has been charged in connection with the death of her three-month-old infant.

Deputies searching for missing Barbour County teen

Krista Brunecz, 31, was arrested Friday, in relation to the child’s death in late December, according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 30, 2022, a call from an area apartment complex came into the Lewis-Gilmer 911 Center that the child at the apartment was dead, the release said.

Sheriff’s deputies soon arrived at the apartment and the child and Brunecz were rushed to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment of stab wounds, according to the release.

The baby was soon declared dead and Brunecz was stabilized and then flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Brunecz’s wounds were believed to be self-inflicted, deputies said.

Brunecz is now being charged with death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian, by child abuse.

If convicted, Brunecz could face 15 years to life in prison.

She is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 12

Paula Ashley Black
6d ago

15 to life isn't good enough. I don't care about the culprit's past nor her problems. Considering no one's had it easy and most people have been abused in some form or another. It doesn't give her or anyone else the right to hurt others, especially her own baby. 25 to life sounds more appropriate for a heartless person such as this... We must keep in mind, if she could do this to her own defenseless baby, what is she capable of with people that she doesn't love or care about?! Scary thought and I seriously wouldn't want her to be my neighbor...

Reply(1)
5
Crystal Ross
6d ago

She should rot in prison!! How about murder in the first degree charge!? That poor baby....

Reply(2)
11
