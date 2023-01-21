Lewis County mother admits to stabbing 3-month-old to death

Graphic warning: This story contains descriptions that some may find disturbing or triggering.

UPDATE: 01/23/23, 1:49 p.m.

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — New details have been released about the stabbing death of a three-month-old child in Lewis County.

According to a criminal complaint 12 News obtained Monday, deputies arrived at the scene of the alleged stabbing, an apartment complex in Weston, just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 after a caller told them there was “blood all over the apartment.”

Inside the apartment, deputies found a woman “kneeling in front of the couch with a lifeless infant in her arms,” a second woman who was covered in blood, and a bloody butcher knife, the complaint said.

Krista Brunecz

The woman identified as 31-year-old Krista Brunecz and her baby were taken to the hospital, the child was pronounced dead. Officers collected the baby’s clothes, “observing several holes in the shirt and the chest area… that appeared to be inflicted by a knife,” the complaint said.

On Jan. 2, a medical professional who cared for Brunecz told deputies that Brunecz said she had “stabbed her baby and then herself,” and that no one was involved in the child’s death.

An autopsy of the child released on Jan. 3 revealed that the three-month-old’s heart and lungs had been pierced by the knife, and it confirmed that the baby had died due to “several stab wounds to the chest,” according to the complaint.

ORIGINAL: 01/21/23, 7:53 a.m.

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Lewis County woman has been charged in connection with the death of her three-month-old infant.

Krista Brunecz, 31, was arrested Friday, in relation to the child’s death in late December, according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 30, 2022, a call from an area apartment complex came into the Lewis-Gilmer 911 Center that the child at the apartment was dead, the release said.

Sheriff’s deputies soon arrived at the apartment and the child and Brunecz were rushed to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment of stab wounds, according to the release.

The baby was soon declared dead and Brunecz was stabilized and then flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Brunecz’s wounds were believed to be self-inflicted, deputies said.

Brunecz is now being charged with death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian, by child abuse.

If convicted, Brunecz could face 15 years to life in prison.

She is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

