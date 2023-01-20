Panama City, FL (WMBB) — A childcare worker charged after allegedly injuring a child last week has been charged with a second count of abuse, police said Monday. Through continued investigation, PCPD detectives uncovered that Jessica C. Mills allegedly took part in another incident on November 14th of last year. She has now been charged with a second count of aggravated abuse, cruelty toward a child.

