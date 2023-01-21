ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Defeats Piscataway, 62-52

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- The East Brunswick girls basketball team broke to a 12-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 62-52 victory over Piscataway on Friday.

Brooke Motusesky scored 24 points for the Bears (6-8), who jumped out to a 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led, 29-17, at halftime.

Tamea El connected for 17 points for East Brunswick. Courtney Edmundo led Piscataway (3-11) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: West Essex Surges Past Nutley, 47-42

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- The West Essex girls basketball team rallied for a 47-42 victory over Nutley on Tuesday. Olivia Weiss scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds for West Essex (10-5), which outscored Nutley, 18-10, in the fourth quarter after trailing, 32-29, after three quarters. Sasha Resnick totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Cohen scored 11 points for the Lady Knights.
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Falls to St. Thomas Aquinas, 74-52

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The East Brunswick girls basketball team faced Middlesex County's top team Tuesday night, and St. Thomas Aquinas came out on top, 74-52. Tamea El led the Bears (6-9) with 13 points and Julianna DelosSantos-Branson finished with 11 points. Brooke Motusesky scored 10 points for East Brunswick. Leah Crosby finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for St. Thomas Aquinas (13-3), which led, 18-9, after a quarter and 36-15 at halftime.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Cedar Grove Loses to West Caldwell Tech, 58-47

CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- West Caldwell Tech outscored Cedar Grove by 10 points in the second quarter and went on to a 58-47 boys basketball victory over the Panthers on Tuesday. Aziz Sutton-Shorter scored 25 points for West Caldwell Tech (13-6), which outscored Cedar Grove, 20-10, in the second quarter to take a 28-18 lead. Nick Russo hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Panthers (8-8).
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Paramus Falls to Ridgewood in Double Overtime

PARAMUS, NJ – The Paramus Spartans (7-9) were defeated by the Ridgewood Maroons (9-6) 79-75 in double overtime on Monday, January 23.  Junior Mateen Aminyar scored a career-high 32 points in the loss for the Spartans. It was a tremendous scoring performance by Aminyar, that unfortunately came in a losing effort due to a lack of execution in crunch time by Paramus.  The Spartans twice had the ball with the game tied and a chance to win, but failed to capitalize in the final seconds of the fourth quarter and the first overtime period. Paramus struggled to get a shot off coming out of a timeout both times and both shots were unceremoniously blocked as time expired.  Ridgewood started the second overtime period on a 6-0 run and never looked back, holding on to win a game that was there for the taking for Paramus.  A win would have pushed the Spartans back to .500 before the final stretch run of the season.  Paramus will look ahead towards a home matchup with Ramapo (16-2) on Tuesday, February 2 with tip-off set for 7 p.m.
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Girls Basketball Team Sweeps Past Sussex Tech

NEWTON, NJ—Newton High School girls basketball team ran over Sussex Tech on Monday, 47-11 playing on the Braves' court. Catherine Vena put up 17 points, pulled down five rebounds.  She was credited with one assist, and three steals. Caitlyn Pokrywa had 11 points, along with two rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Sophia Brondo put up another eight points. Samantha Sutton added six points, grabbing four rebounds, one assist and one steal, while Jennifer Ellsworth added three points, and Sophia May contributed another two. From the start Newton dominated putting up 23 points in the first half holding Sussex Tech to six. The Braves kept the pressure on through the third with another 16.  They finished the fourth quarter with eight points before the final buzzer. The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record is 7-6 and their NJAC-Colonia Division record is 6-2. They will play away against Lenape Valley on Wednesday, January 25 beginning at 4 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Bergen Tech Splits With Passaic County Tech

HACKENSACK, NJ - The Bergen Tech bowling team split with Passaic Tech in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Big North bowling conference.  Passaic County Tech captured the boys match by a 5-2 score, while the Bergen Tech girls captured their match with the 5-2 score. Hunter Louie rolled a 654 series for the Knights in the loss, while Theo Zamora rolled a 665 series.   On the girls side, McKenzie Flynn led the Knights, and her 265 score in game three was the high game for all Bergen Tech bowlers on the day,  Samantha Serenes rolled a 508 series in support. 
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Boys Basketball Loses to Hackettstown

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School boys basketball lost to Hackettstown, when they played them away on Monday, 59-45. Jake Benitz put up 27 points and Maxwell Maslowski added another nine. But it was not enough to get past the Tigers.  Fabian Specht, Dom Ferdenzi and Domenic Lotruglio each contributed as well. The Braves and the Tigers were neck and neck for in the first quarter but Newton fell off in the second frame held to just six points while Hackettstown put up 17.  In the second half, the tables turned with the Braves going up by 13 while holding the Tigers to five. Hackettstown exploded in the fourth quarter with 23 points to secure the win. The Newton High School boys basketball team’s overall record is 4-10 and their NJAC-Freedom record is 2-6. They will host Lenape Valley on Wednesday, January 25, beginning at 7 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Girls Basketball: Wood-Ridge Runs over St. Mary

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ - Allison Gardella had 14 points and Ava Rizos 13 as Wood-Ridge defeated St. Mary 62-11, in a NJIC Meadowlands girls basketball game Tuesday at home. Wood-Ridge improved to 6-9 with the win, St. Mary falls to 1-11. Wood-Ridge led 18-8 after one period before turning on the defense.  The Lady Blue Devils were able to hold St. Mary scoreless in the second quarter, while adding 19 points of their own to take a 37-8 lead into halftime.  The third quarter was no better for the Gaels, as Wood-Ridge outscored them 14-0 to lead 51-8 going into the final quarter. Emaarrriya Bradhsaw added 10 points to the Lady Blue Devils offense, while Sabrina Basich and Mairead Helly added six for the Wood-Ridge offense.  
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Seeds Announced for Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -- The Morris County boys basketball tournament (MCT) begins this week with preliminary round games. The top four seeds are West Morris, Delbarton, Chatham and Pequannock. Locally, Hanover Park has been seeded 13th and will host (20) Mountain Lakes in a preliminary round game on Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 16th seed and will host (17) Montville in a preliminary round game Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 23rd seed and will play at (10) Morris Hills Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28 in a preliminary round game. The quarterfinals of the MCT will be Feb. 4 at Randolph High School. The semifinals are Feb. 11 at County College of Morris in Randolph, and the Feb. 18 final will also be at CCM.   LOCAL MCT MATCHUPS 24-Whippany Park at 9-Madison 20-Mountain Lakes at 13-Hanover Park; winner at 4-Pequannock 17-Montville at 16-Parsippany Hills; winner at 1-West Morris 23-Parsippany at 10-Morris Hills
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Ridge Outshoots Montgomery, 71-63

BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- In a game with a lot of good shooters performing at a high level for both teams, senior center Troy Barrett was a difference-maker for the Ridge boys basketball team. Both teams excelled in the open floor, both shot better than 54 percent, and both made eight 3-pointers. But Barrett's 23 points and eight rebounds, achieved with dominant low-post play, were things that Montgomery couldn't match as Ridge defeated the Cougars, 71-63, Tuesday night. Barrett stands about 6-foot-3, but he plays more like 6-foot-7 because he has mastered the old-school ability to play the low post in an age...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway HS Indoor Track: Girls Show Off Lightning Speed in 2nd Place Finish at County Championships

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- Piscataway High School indoor track and field’s time at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships on Saturday evening at the Bennett Complex in Toms River was well spent. The Chiefs’ Brook’Lyn Drakeford brought home a slew of gold medals as she won the county 55-meter dash in 7.29, the eighth-fastest time in the state this winter. That’s also a new personal record. Drakeford also ran a blazing 57.61 to win the 400m. Drakeford already owns a time of 56.51 from December which is New Jersey’s best time this year. She wasn’t done, as Drakeford won the 55m hurdles, too, in...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

'Just Cheer': Bloomfield High Cheerleaders Capture a Title at Montville High

The athleticism which comes from being a high school cheerleader can sometimes be overlooked. And it shouldn't. Most of the routines the cheerleaders perform during an athletic event requires skill and tremendous conditioning. At Bloomfield High, a talented group of cheerleaders is led by the team's coach, Danielle Christiano. And recently, Christiano's team was victorious in an intermediate small all-music division at the 23rd annual 'Just Cheer' Competition, at Montville High School. It's been a good winter campaign for the Bengals. The team, after a good fall campaign cheering for the football team and competing in the wildly popular 'Cheer For a Cure', has...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Bests St. Augustine, 82-51

CAMDEN, NJ  — Tenth-ranked St. Augustine put up more of a fight than most South Jersey teams against second-ranked Camden High. It didn't make a difference in the Camden High gym on Jan. 23. The Camden High Panthers were only up by one point after one quarter and seven points up at one point in the third. But in the end, the Panthers pulled away, didn't look back and won by a wide margin, 82-51 Next up for the Panthers is a 7 p.m. home game against Cherry Hill West on Jan.  24.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jamari Smith Leads Barnegat to 60-34 Victory Over Pinelands

BARNEGAT - Barnegat sprinted out to a 30-12 halftime lead and never looked back as they defeated Pinelands 60-34.  Jamari Smith led all scorers with 23 points, Shawn Javines added 17 and Cole Toddings hit for 12.  Gerald Newsome led Pinelands with nine points.  Pinelands (2-15) 7 5 9 13 34 Barnegat (6-10) 12 18 18 12 60   Player Stats Pinelands Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Gerald Newsome 1 2 1 2 9 0 0 0 0 Boaz Kilasi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ashish Gainder 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Aiden Falduto 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Connor Bonicky 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Ty Kline 1 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 Matt Davis 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Josh Barongo 4 0 1 5 9 0 0 0 0 Totals: 7 4 2 7 34 0 0 0 0   Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Tommy Szukalski 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mason Krey 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Shawn Javines 5 0 7 8 17 0 0 0 0 Cole Toddings 5 0 2 2 12 0 0 0 0 Stephen Griffin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Todd Muhammad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kyle Greenleaf 3 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Jamari Smith 5 4 1 2 23 0 0 0 0 Totals: 19 4 10 12 60 0 0 0 0  
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Swimming: Kent Place Defeats Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 92-78

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ - In their first meet after the Union County championships, Scotch Plains-Fanwood didn't have enough to overtake Kent Place, which won, 92-78, at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lizzie Washburn of Kent Place, who was the champion at the Union County tournament in the 100 butterfly on Sunday, won the 100 fly and the 200 IM on Tuesday. She also anchored the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, giving her four victories for the afternoon. Scotch Plains-Fanwood's Billie Sherratt won the 200 freestyle, for which she is this year's Union County champion, and the...
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorial Middle School Wrestling Team Shines at Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Memorial Middle School wrestling team wrapped up its 2022-23 season on Saturday. Memorial's Colts participated in the Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Championship at Highland Park High School. The Colts are coached by Spotswood High School Physical Education teacher Daniel Kranski. Memorial finished in seventh place and had four wrestlers finish in first place in their respective weight class. The team also had second, third and fourth place finishers in the championship tournament that featured small middle schools throughout Middlesex County.  The finals for the 80-pound weight class featured two Colts. Sixth graders Sebastian Guzman and Erik Williams went...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Fourth-Grader Wins Gold at International Gymnastics Tournament

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- A fourth-grader at Martin Luther King Intermediate School in Piscataway won first place at a prestigious international gymnastics championship. Mya Spotwood took the gold medal in the all-around at the Atlantis Crown Invitational in Nassau, Bahamas, from Dec. 16 to 18, the largest gymnastics competition in the Caribbean. At her level, Mya competed against 74 gymnasts from Jamaica, Canada, the Bahamas, United Kingdom, and across the United States. “Both her dad and I are exceptionally proud,” said her mother, Yasmeen Spotwood, “not only of her accomplishments but her dedication that, one, she’s good at, and two, that she loves.” Mya...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Swim: Hasbrouck Height/Garfield Sweeps New Milford

GARFIELD, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield swim team swept New Milford on Monday in a NJIC swim meet in Garfield.  The boys improved to 6-1 with a 109-54 victory over the Knights, while the girls defeated New Milford, 83-75, evening their record at 4-4. Pawel Dryzmala and Gian Lopez led the way, each winning two individual races and teaming for two relay wins.  Jacob Hernandez picked up a victory in the 100 Free. On the girls side, the trio of Abigail Hernandez, Lucia Lopez and Xenia Lopez paced Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield to a tight victory. The trio teamed to kick off the meet with a win...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Three Wrestlers Win DIvision Titles At Bergen County Championships

SUFFERN, NY -   Three local wrestlers captured Division Titles at the George Jockish Bergen County Coaches Wrestling Championships held at Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY.  The tournament, which had previously held earlier in the year and at Hackensack High School, has a new format this year. Under the new format, public school wrestlers will be broken into four groups on Saturday based on enrollment. The top three in each bracket will advance, along with four private school qualifiers, to a 16-man bracket on Sunday in the Tournament of Champions. Hasbrouck Heights wrestled in Division D, for the smallest schools, while...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kira Pipkins Becomes First in State History to Eclipse 100 Career Wrestling Wins, and Earns O.W. at BCWCA; Bloomfield's Reno Prochilo also Garners Gold, and Records her 9th Straight Pin

It was not only a good day for Bloomfield High girls wrestling, it was also a monumental occasion. Three-time NJSIAA champion Kira Pipkins became the first female wrestler in New Jersey high school history to win 100 career matches, when she accomplished the feat at the Bergen County Women Coaches Association (BCWCA) Tournament, on Jan. 22, at Rockland Community College, in Suffern, N.Y. Pipkins, who hopes to become the first female in state history to win four straight NJSIAA titles, this coming March, defeated Liliana Zaku-Ramos of Newton/Kittatinny, 4-1, in the 126-pound championship bout.  Pipkins was also named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler, after a...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
