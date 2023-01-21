Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Defeats Piscataway, 62-52

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- The East Brunswick girls basketball team broke to a 12-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 62-52 victory over Piscataway on Friday.

Brooke Motusesky scored 24 points for the Bears (6-8), who jumped out to a 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led, 29-17, at halftime.

Tamea El connected for 17 points for East Brunswick. Courtney Edmundo led Piscataway (3-11) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.



