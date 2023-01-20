ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

New snowcat keeps Ski Sundown slopes covered

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — The Winter of 2023 has been a challenge for ski areas across Connecticut; Warmer temps and rain – instead of snow – haven’t helped from the ground up. At Ski Sundown, they are strategizing on how to manage the pitfalls of the season and a new snowcat is helping their efforts.
Traffic safety tips ahead of winter storm weather

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Department of Transportation is stocked, staffed, and ready to go as Connecticut braces for winter storm weather Wednesday evening. “We know in Connecticut it's not a matter of if we're going to get snow, just a matter of when," said Josh Morgan, spokesperson for the Department of Transportation.
FOX61 Morning News at 8

The only All Local All Morning newscast in Connecticut. Overnight developments, breaking news, local weather and traffic, The Buzz, WorkinCT & Family First.
Jana El Alfy joins UConn women's basketball early

STORRS, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball recruit Jana El Alfy has enrolled at the university for the spring 2023 semester, joining the team immediately, head coach Geno Auriemma announced Monday. El Alfy, a center standing at 6 foot 4 inches tall, is from Cairo, Egypt. She is not...
