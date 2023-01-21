ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, KY

somerset106.com

Pulaski County Police Find Over 100 Grams Of Fentanyl At Man’s House

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones says a man was arrested after deputies found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home. 42-year-old Christopher Spencer of Somerset was arrested after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car. Police say they pulled Spencer over after he failed to signal, and that he had five other outstanding warrants. Spencer was charged with trafficking, Possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal. A search warrant was issued for Spencer’s home, where police say they found 105.5 more grams of Fentanyl, as well as digital scales. The case remains under investigation. Sheriff Jones said if you have any information about drug activity, or any crime, to contact their tip line at 679-8477. You can also go to their website.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Whitley County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Robbery Suspect

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is asking people in the Emlyn community with security cameras to check for suspicious activity between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies are looking for evidence to a crime that happened at Jones’ Pit Stop. They say a suspect in dark clothing broke into the gas station and took multiple items used in vape products. Anyone with information is asked to call Whitley County Dispatch at 549-6017.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
sam1039.com

Knox County Police Arrest Four People On Felony Drug Trafficking Charges

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says deputies arrested four people on meth trafficking charges during recent undercover investigations with support from Operation UNITE. 44-year-old William Gray of Barbourville, 40-year-old Tonya Grubb of Bimble, 31-year-old Georgia Riley-Davis of Gray and 41-year-old Jonathon Patterson of Hinkle were all taken into custody and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

Harlan County deputies make drug arrests over the weekend

While on patrol at approximately 1:50 AM on January 22nd in the Evarts community, Deputies Caleb Carmical and CJ Reed observed a female subject walking in the roadway. The subject attempted to run when the deputies attempted to make contact. Jennifer Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 2nd offense and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating assault complaint against Campbell Co. teacher

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a situation involving a Campbell County teacher and a student, Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart told WVLT News Monday. The student, who was not identified, made an assault complaint against the teacher in December of 2022, Campbell County...
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Stolen car found in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office reported they found a stolen car on Friday. Police said the car was stolen at a Dollar General in Evarts. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumberland Police Department worked together and found the car later in the night.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
KNOXVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Harlan County Man Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges

An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. On Friday January 20th, Deputies Bryan Napier and Jeremy Jones were on patrol in the Bledsoe community when they executed a traffic stop on a vehicle resulting in a DUI arrest. Through further investigation deputies recovered suspected heroin, methamphetamine, digital scales...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40 Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Knoxville...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

