DENTON, Texas – The DePaul women's tennis team suffered their first setback of the young season on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Demons were defeated by the University of North Texas Mean Green 0-7. The contest began with doubles matchups. Lenka Antonijevic and Yuliya Kizelbasheva teamed up on the No. 1 court, but ultimately fell to their opponent 2-6. Greta Carbone and Hannah Smith battled back from a slight deficit, but ended up falling 7-6 which gave UNT the early lead.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO