FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Blue Demons Head Back on Road to Face Georgetown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The DePaul men's basketball team is set for its second-straight road game as they look toward a Tuesday evening matchup against Georgetown. The Blue Demons will tip off against the Hoyas at 6 p.m. CT with Scott Graham and Sarah Kustok on the call. Zach Zaidman and Dave Corzine will have the radio call on 160 The Score.
No. 5 Connecticut Too Much for DePaul on Monday Night

STORRS, Conn. – An offbeat offensive outing saw DePaul fall 94-51 to the fifth-ranked Connecticut Huskies at Gampel Pavilion on Monday Night. The Blue Demons were stifled to a season-low in points on .263 shooting on the evening. Aneesah Morrow led the Blue Demons effort with her 17th double-double...
DePaul Travels East for Monday Night Matchup with No. 5 Connecticut

STORRS, Conn. – DePaul women's basketball is back in action on Monday evening as the Blue Demons visit Gampel Pavilion to take on the fifth-ranked Connecticut Huskies at 6 p.m. CT. The contest, originally scheduled for Jan. 8, will be aired on SNY regionally as well as streamed on...
DePaul Falls to North Texas

DENTON, Texas – The DePaul women's tennis team suffered their first setback of the young season on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Demons were defeated by the University of North Texas Mean Green 0-7. The contest began with doubles matchups. Lenka Antonijevic and Yuliya Kizelbasheva teamed up on the No. 1 court, but ultimately fell to their opponent 2-6. Greta Carbone and Hannah Smith battled back from a slight deficit, but ended up falling 7-6 which gave UNT the early lead.
