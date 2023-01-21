Read full article on original website
Related
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Germany signals it hasn't ruled out sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine
BERLIN — Germany's defense minister said his government has not yet decided whether to send German-made battle tanks to Ukraine, but signaled the country hadn't ruled out the option. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said his ministry would check the country's stocks of the Leopard 2 tank for possible...
U.S., Germany pledge tanks to Ukraine, signaling heavy fighting ahead
President Biden said Wednesday the U.S. will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, reflecting the rapidly expanding effort to provide heavy weaponry to Ukraine in its war with Russia. "The United States, standing shoulder to shoulder with its allies, is going to do all it can to help Ukraine," Biden...
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
Latest on Ukraine: Waiting for Germany's Leopard tanks (Jan. 23)
Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Attention continues to be fixed on Germany as it weighs whether to send Ukraine its Leopard 2 battle tanks. The country has come under increasing criticism for so far declining calls to send its tanks. On Tuesday, the German defense minister is due for talks with NATO's secretary-general in Berlin.
Bolsonaro backers in Florida decry what they see as a stolen election in Brazil
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Rows of cars, some of them rentals, line the shoulder of a highway, outside the security office of a gated community in this Orlando suburb. Lutty Sutton is among the dozens of people who have shown up at the gated community on a Tuesday afternoon in the hopes of seeing Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president of Brazil, who is staying in a vacation home there owned by Brazilian mixed martial artist José Aldo.
Why we have a debt ceiling, and why this trip to the brink may be different
Don't stop me, even if you've heard this one. The debt limit is back. Congress is having another moment. And this particular round of wrestling over the issue could carry the ugliest economic consequences yet. The U.S. government technically ran out of money to meet its myriad obligations on Thursday....
The FBI searched Biden's home and found more classified documents
The FBI spent more than 12 hours searching President Biden's Wilmington, Del., residence Friday, and found more classified documents. Some of the items date back to Biden's time as a a senator, while others were from his time as vice president, said Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, announced the extraordinary development in a Saturday night statement. The Justice Department also took some handwritten notes for further review, he said.
The number of journalist deaths worldwide rose nearly 50% in 2022 from previous year
Sixty-seven members of the press were killed in 2022, the highest number since 2018, according to the annual report from the Committee to Protect Journalists. At least 41 journalists, or more than 60%, were killed in retaliation for their work. A motive for the other 26 are being investigated by the CPJ.
How ancient seeds from the Fertile Crescent could help save us from climate change
TERBOL, Lebanon — Inside a large freezer room at the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas, tens of thousands of seeds are stored at a constant temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit. After being threshed and cleaned, the seeds are placed inside small, sealed foil packets and stored on rows of heavy, sliding metal shelves.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0