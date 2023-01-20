Read full article on original website
Dorothy Turnbull
2d ago
To tell you the truth I thought I would be gone by now I already lost my sister and a brother they where young I still have a brother he will be 82 and I will 83.
17
Eyes Open
2d ago
it's not quantity, but quality. I am in the quality stage, do what I want, answer to no one, not into getting poked and prodded looking for things to go wrong.
Reply
8
N Stark
1d ago
If today is the last day of life for me, I feel fortunate to have lived 7 decades with good health and a wonderful family. Not going to stress about my future 😏❤Just enjoying the moment
Reply
4
