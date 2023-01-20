ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, MO

Janette Smith 1936-2022

Janette Smith, formerly of Cameron, MO, passed away December 23, 2022. She was born October 19, 1936 to Harold and Lenore Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lenore Smith; brother, Joe Smith and twin sister, Janeen Brady. Janette was cremated and will be buried at...
CAMERON, MO

