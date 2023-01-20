Another new face is making his debut in the LCS for the start of the 2023 Spring Split, only a few months after he was brought into the North American Challengers League. Golden Guardians announced that its lineup for the first week of the Spring Split includes Golden Guardians Challengers mid laner Young Ho “Young” Choi, who was signed to the NA Challengers League team at the end of last year. This change is in lieu of issues regarding the visa of the team’s anticipated mid laner, Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, who is expected be making his LCS debut alongside the organization this split.

