BetBoom is dominating the Dota Pro Circuit thanks to a few borrowed TI-winning tactics
BetBoom has been one of the standout teams in the Dota Pro Circuit so far this season, which isn’t all that surprising considering how stacked their new line-up is, and how they’ve shuffled things around to make it work. As it stands, they’re currently undefeated in the Eastern European branch of the Winter Tour with five wins and zero losses, making them one of the first teams to qualify for the Lima Major with two games in hand.
SEA Dota Pro Circuit team accused of cheating after pulling off a series of impossible plays
It’s been a hectic day in the Southeast Asian Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) after a division two team were accused of cheating in a third-party tournament. Team Flow, consisting of four ex-Summit players, were matched against another division two opponent, SPAWN Team. After winning the first match, Flow had a tough start to the second one, at least until a couple of miraculous plays.
How will the Overwatch 2 Jan. 24 updates affect Sojourn’s Railgun?
One of Overwatch 2‘s most heavily powered DPS characters in Sojourn is finally getting what many consider to be an overdue nerf to her very powerful Railgun, as part of the Jan. 24 patch. As part of the update, the energy gain on Sojourn’s Railgun has been nerfed, as...
Overwatch 2’s lead hero designer justifies Roadhog and Sojourn nerfs, teases season 3 changes
The Overwatch 2 community has been impatiently waiting for meaningful changes to a few of the game’s most oppressive heroes, like Roadhog and Sojourn, since season two began on Dec. 6. Thankfully, the balance team released a patch today that tackles some of the community’s biggest gripes. To...
All Elementalist Lux element combinations in League of Legends
While there are over 150 champions in League of Legends, some champions are more popular than others, like Lux, the Lady of Luminosity, a moderately difficult mage from Demacia. In saying that, she is beginner friendly, as her kit is easy to understand, and her combos are straightforward, making her...
How to play AP Zac mid like G2 Caps in League of Legends
If there’s one thing that the first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has shown fans, it’s that the meta launched alongside the start of League of Legends’ 2023 season is incredibly volatile and rewards players for opting for more unorthodox strategies. One of these strange...
2 League champions have a 100 percent presence in 2023 LCK Spring Split
After the first week of the 2023 LCK Spring Split, where 24 games in total were played, two League of Legends champions boast a 100 percent pick and ban rate. These two champions are Maokai and Ryze. The former has been picked 10 times so far, with the latter being chosen for the Rift only four times, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. As expected, Maokai has been making a presence in the jungle, while Ryze has been chosen by mid laners so far in the season.
All CS:GO teams qualified for 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Final
The 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups is well underway, meaning that CS:GO teams will start qualifying for the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Final in June 2023. The winner of each group in BLAST Premier Spring Groups secures a spot in the Final and so do the three best teams from the knockout stage. The remaining six partnered teams that don’t qualify for the Final will be sent to the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown in April.
Golden Guardians to start mid laner Young for week one of the 2023 LCS Spring Split
Another new face is making his debut in the LCS for the start of the 2023 Spring Split, only a few months after he was brought into the North American Challengers League. Golden Guardians announced that its lineup for the first week of the Spring Split includes Golden Guardians Challengers mid laner Young Ho “Young” Choi, who was signed to the NA Challengers League team at the end of last year. This change is in lieu of issues regarding the visa of the team’s anticipated mid laner, Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, who is expected be making his LCS debut alongside the organization this split.
Sett player showcases why building Lethality sometimes works in League
Above all else, Sett is a juggernaut. He should normally build fighter items to be the strong frontline every team needs. But League of Legends players love breaking the rules and finding new builds that are fun, just like this Sett player who showcased why building Lethality on the champion works.
Why YSKM will be the next great League of Legends star
After only playing two series, a new rookie has already made a name for himself in the 2023 LPL Spring Split. YSKM has taken the Chinese league by storm, becoming one of the most hyped League of Legends players of the new year. The rookie top laner has already showcased sensational plays and exceptional mechanics, solo killing veteran top laners like RNG’s Breathe, who is considered one of the best in his role.
Who is maxster, the academy CS:GO player replacing hampus in NiP?
Ninjas in Pyjamas have temporarily lost Hampus Poser, one of their best CS:GO riflers, due to “unforeseen personal circumstances” amid 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the first tier-one tournament of the year. Since it’s the middle of the tournament and NiP had not planned to lose hampus, they’ll...
No room for error: How Fnatic can fix their 2023 LEC Winter woes immediately
League of Legends’ top European league has just begun another season, and Fnatic are already navigating in troubled waters following a 1-2 week in the 2023 LEC Winter season. The legacy organization came into the season under the weight of many expectations, but they failed to meet them right...
A rising LEC prospect is leading the league in kills through the first week of 2023 Winter Split
The first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has swept through and many European League of Legends fans have gotten a good taste of what to expect from the best teams in the region. There is, however, one player who has gotten off to a red-hot start in his rookie campaign.
Where to use the AM International BC Key in DMZ
Al Mazrah is a DMZ map that Activision introduced with Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This expansive map is brimming with points of interest wherein players can scavenge for loot or stage dramatic clashes with opposing players or squads. Despite the wide array of accessible areas, there are some locations and containers that are not immediately accessible to players.
Overwatch 2 players still think Sojourn is overpowered after a third nerf
Sojourn is one of Overwatch 2‘s most controversial heroes, and the developer has been constantly targeting her with the nerf hammer. But it’s still not enough to make her more balanced in the game’s meta, according to some players. The latest balance patch, introduced yesterday, is also considered as a “slap on the wrist” by a wide part of the community.
Roadhog’s Jan. 24 changes are actually a huge buff on these Overwatch 2 maps
Overwatch 2’s newest patch has thrown a spanner in the works in regards to the title’s current metagame, with characters you’d expect to see in almost every lobby like Kiriko and Sojourn nerfed quite heavily—but not every change is bad news. Roadhog has been notorious for...
Overwatch’s 2023 World Cup will feature 36 teams, online qualifiers played across 3 regions
The Overwatch World Cup is returning later this year for the first time since 2019, and Blizzard Entertainment has announced the format for the online qualifiers for the main event. The full tournament will include 36 teams from three regions across the world, with the eligible countries and regions “selected...
Is League of Legends on Xbox?
League of Legends is one of the most popular online games, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon. Riot Games is making sure to update the game every two weeks, regularly tweaking the meta. As a result, the game almost always feels fresh and can offer players something new. The developers also add something entirely different during the game’s preseasons, changing elements of gameplay, such as the jungle, items, and more.
Sentinels joins growing list of orgs releasing their Apex rosters
Split One of the ALGS North America Pro League has concluded and the top 10 of the 30 Apex Legends teams will represent NA at the Split One Playoffs in February 2023. The bottom eight teams, though, have been relegated to the Split Two Qualifiers, with Sentinels, one of the most dominant teams of 2021, dropping down after finishing the split in 23rd place.
