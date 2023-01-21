ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Falls At San José State

SAN JOSÉ, Calif. – Air Force men's basketball (12-9, 3-5 MW) dropped a 82-52 contest at San José State (13-8, 4-4 MW) in a Mountain West game Tuesday night at Provident Credit Union Event Center at SJSU. Senior guard Camden Vander Zwaag led the Falcons with 11 points.
SAN JOSE, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

Women’s Basketball Heads into Boise Seeking Fourth-Consecutive Win

Air Force (10-10, 5-3 MW) at Boise State (8-12, 3-4 MW) Watch – Mountain West Network | Listen – XtraSports AM 1300. With a three-game Mountain West win streak under its belt, the Air Force women's basketball team heads into Boise, Idaho on Thursday evening for its first season matchup with the Broncos.
BOISE, ID
goairforcefalcons.com

Walker Morris Named NYAC Fighter of the Night

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Air Force senior Walker Morris was named Fighter of the Night on Monday, Jan. 24, as the boxing team went 2-1 at the prestigious Arthur Mercante Invitational in New York City. Morris earned a unanimous decision over Ohio State's Ryan Clancy in the 195-pound to claim the night's top honor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force breaks ground on Falcon Stadium East Club

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado – The Air Force Academy officially broke ground today (Jan. 24) on the Falcon Stadium East Club modernization with a ceremony at the construction site. After nearly six decades of football and lacrosse games, graduations, concerts and various events, the renovations coming to Falcon...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Women’s Tennis Falls to Colorado

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – After clinching the doubles point in dramatic fashion, the Air Force women's tennis team ultimately fell 4-2 at the hands of Colorado. On court two in doubles, Abby Cotuna and Isabella Flodin struck first, defeating Mila Stanojevic/Elys Ventura, 6-2 behind a hot start, taking the first four games of the set and threatening a shutout before Colorado (2-0) could answer. With the win, Cotuna/Flodin improved to 2-0 in the Falcon duo's first pair of career matches.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

No. 2 Alaska defeats No. 8 Air Force on day two in rifle

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The eighth-ranked Air Force rifle team fell to No. 2 Alaska, 4738-4714, in a dual meet Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Cadet Rifle Range. Alaska won both duals over the weekend. Junior Peninah D'Souza placed fourth overall with an aggregate score of 1182....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Travels To San José State For Tuesday Game

Provident Credit Union Event Center (5,000) - San José, CA. Radio: KVOR AM 740 (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/8-23, 1-17, 11th MW. Streak: L1/L2. Last Game: L, 70-60, vs. RV/RV San Diego State/L, 75-74 at Utah State. Next Game: 1/27...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy