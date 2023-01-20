Read full article on original website
Refinery29
The Problem With Saying ‘We All Have Mental Health’
It’s often said that attitudes towards mental health are changing for the better and yet what we mean by the term 'mental health' remains vague. While 'health' normally implies an absence of illness, 'mental health' is an umbrella term encompassing both wellness and distress. The campaign slogan 'we all have mental health' has only added to this confusion. Though a well-intentioned attempt to combat stigma, it conflates a whole spectrum of human experiences and fails to raise awareness of any specific condition.
psychologytoday.com
Using Mental Health as an Excuse for Bad Behavior
Using 'poor mental health' as a stand alone reason for negative behaviours can sometimes be a form of psychological avoidance. Taking responsibility for your mental health means looking beyond immediate distressing situations to broader psychological origins and roots. We are surrounded by the discourse of “mental health” at this moment...
infomeddnews.com
7 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
Maintaining good mental health is essential for leading a fulfilling and happy life. It allows us to handle stress, overcome challenges, and build meaningful relationships. Unfortunately, many of us struggle with mental health and may not know how to improve it. Mental health is trickier to treat than physical health, and what works for one person may not work for another.
allnurses.com
My mental health is plummeting from my job
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. Oh man, where do I start... I'm having a bit of a career/ existential crisis. I have been a nurse for 3.5 years and recently started my third job. My first job was night shift in an adult surgical ICU, which turned into a COVID ICU about 6 months into me working there. It was terrible and I was at such a horrible place mentally.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Bullied for his ‘Rabbit Teeth’, 10-year-old Takes Matters into his own Hands and Becomes an Inspiration for Change
Bullying is a pervasive issue that affects individuals of all ages and from all walks of life. For Evan Hill, a 10-year-old boy from New Zealand, the daily teasing and ridicule he faced because of his large front teeth, often referred to as "rabbit teeth," had a profound impact on his quality of life.
Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?
Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.
msn.com
I was diagnosed with autism at almost 40. Now everything makes sense to me.
Slide 1 of 7: Beauty hacks are super popular on TikTok, as users can show real-time results. Products claiming to correct dark undereye circles have recently been popular onthe platform. Thankfully, it doesn't take a lot of money to get brighter under eyes. As a sleep-deprived mom of one, I operate almost exclusively on adrenaline and coffee. On TikTok, I've recently seen a lot of videos addressing the very common skin problem of dark under-eye circles. Users sing the praises of an interesting variety of methods, ranging from items you might have in your pantry to fancy makeup products. I put a few of the most viral methods to the test to see what worked when it came to making me look more alert, bright andawake.My methodology: I'm not a huge makeup person, so I decided to be true to myself when testing these methods. I have a clean but bare face in each photo, other than the suggested product or technique. On the left side is my makeup-free face with moisturizer and sunscreen only; on the right is the product or technique. After trying five methods I found on TikTok, here's what I discovered.
Opinion: Why Some Women Have Stopped Dating
“We don’t want everything in our lives to be easy. We want everything in our lives to be worth the effort.” ~Denis Morton. I want a relationship, but I get on a dating app and immediately question that statement. Do I want a relationship? If this is how I find one, is it actually worth it?
studyfinds.org
More adolescent boys, young adult men struggling with muscle dysmorphia
TORONTO — It’s no secret that societal expectations can have an impact on young people and how they view themselves. As a result, young boys and men are engaging in risky behaviors like strenuous muscle-building exercises and steroids in order to fit into the standard of being lean and muscular. For many, there is the mindset that they are never big enough or strong enough. The dangerous condition is better known as muscle dysmorphia.
Super Strength Gonorrhea Strain Marks Worrying First in U.S.
A strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea has been detected in Massachusetts, prompting a worrying warning from the state’s Department of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday telling residents to take extra precautions. The strain is “the first time that resistance or reduced response to five classes of antibiotics has been identified in gonorrhea in the United States,” according to a statement from the DPH. At least two residents have been identified with the strain so far, but the cases appear to be unrelated and researchers are unable to find a direct connection. Contact tracing is currently underway to determine if other individuals...
The Importance of Self-Esteem and Confidence in Our Lives
Self-esteem and confidence are two important aspects of our overall well-being. They are closely related and often intertwined, and both play a significant role in how we view ourselves and interact with others. Building self-esteem and confidence can be a lifelong journey, and it requires a combination of understanding and practice.
psychologytoday.com
Why Ghosting Is Bad for Our Mental Health
Being estranged from others has been shown to be a particularly strong predictor of all kinds of negative outcomes. With social media, a modern-day form of estrangement is found in "ghosting." This article describes a study showing that ghosting seems to be both common and problematic. An evolutionary perspective on...
Psychiatric Times
Optimizing Treatment for ADHD
“What we’re striving to do is conquer the unmet needs that are still here with treating ADHD, especially from a medication standpoint.”. What may be on the horizon for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? Matthew Brams, MD, joined Psychiatric Times’ Mental Health Minute to share his insights into a new study of the triple-release formulation of dexmethylphenidate CTx-1301 for adults with ADHD.
Using Emotional Intelligence to Succeed with Addiction
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License S4XVMZG2JH. Increasing emotional intelligence and connecting with your higher self may offer profound hope for anyone suffering from substance abuse.
Adolescent chimpanzees might be less impulsive than human teens
Human teenagers aren’t exactly known for their restraint. An incompletely developed region of the brain called the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC), which acts a bit like a parking break, can make adolescents more likely to engage in risky behaviors including reckless driving, substance abuse, and risky sexual behavior. It turns out, the same can be said for adolescent chimpanzees, except reckless behaviors for them may look more like increased aggression.
How to Support a Loved One Going Through Depression
This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. You won’t get a notification when someone you love has entered an abyss of emptiness. There are no alerts for depression. And no matter how hard you try, sheer willpower will not be enough to get them through it. There'll be times, especially in the early stages, when you’ll feel helpless and wonder: “What should I do now?”, “Can I be useful?” or “What if I get sucked in, too?”
psychologytoday.com
Grounding Techniques for Trauma and Anxiety
Grounding techniques can help you find relief and control in moments of panic or frequent hypervigilance. Three types of grounding techniques are physical, mental, and soothing. Strategies to try out the next time you feel hijacked by your emotions include taking a walk, focusing on your senses, and listening to...
Men May Stay in Toxic or Unhealthy Relationships Because They Have Low Self-Esteem.
Why Men May End up - and Stay - in Unhealthy or Toxic Relationships. “She hit me in front of our kids,” my client whispered as soon as our session had begun. His story is one I’ve heard many times: a man in an unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationship that he can’t seem to leave. This particular client was smart, personable, charming, and well-off, yet he’d been in unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationships, and then this marriage, for more than half of his life.
Study Sheds Light On Important Link Between ADHD And Mental Health Challenges
Research is showing strong links between ADHD and mental health challenges like anxiety and depression. Here's what to know.
