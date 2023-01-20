Read full article on original website
Vehicle fire causes significant damage to home in Ontario County
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday morning that originated from a vehicle in the home’s garage, according to the West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Departments. The West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Department say they responded to the report of a house fire at 2870 Conn Rd. in […]
literock973.com
Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
literock973.com
Repair shop at Cortland dealership a ‘complete loss’
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The repair shop at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cortland is reportedly a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department say the office and showroom escaped extensive damage because of a fire wall and closed doors, preventing the flames from spreading.
NewsChannel 36
Waverly home destroyed by fire
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WENY) -- A home in Waverly was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning. The fire happened on Lyman Avenue sometime around 12:15 a.m. Crews worked to put out the flames as a nearby electrical line was sparking. From the street, the home appears to be a total loss after suffering major fire damage to the front of the home.
literock973.com
One person injured in weekend Ithaca stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A stabbing investigation continues in Ithaca. Police were called to the 100 block of Chestnut Street Saturday evening about a person who had been stabbed. Officers say the victim was stabbed in the torso but were able to speak to them and one other person.
cnycentral.com
Stabbing victim in Ithaca airlifted to hospital, expected to survive as police investigate
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a person to the hospital Saturday night. Officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Chestnut Street for reports of a stabbing on January 21st just after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located...
literock973.com
Cortlandville theft leads to arrest
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
WETM
Trial begins for driver charged in crash that killed 4 people in Pulteney
Steuben County, NY (WETM) – More than 3 years after a car crash left four people dead in Pulteney, a trial got underway for the alleged drunk driver behind the wheel. Dustin Drake is facing 15 counts, including 4 counts of second degree murder, and DWI. Today the jury saw graphic photos of the immediate aftermath of the single car crash on County Route 76 in Pulteney. It happened just after 1am on October 12, 2019. Prosecutors say Drake lost control on a curve and hit a tree, killing his four passengers. Drake suffered minor injuries.
literock973.com
Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Robert M. Anderson, age 36 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested...
literock973.com
Medical day services resume at Waverly nursing home
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tioga County, a senior program is bouncing back after a pandemic pause. Adult Medical Day Services are returning to Elderwood in Waverly. Program Director Terry Ritchie says participating seniors will be able to stay healthy and independent. Services include recreational therapy and personal care....
NewsChannel 36
Standoff in Big Flats neighborhood following a stabbing
UPDATE 8:15 p.m. 1/20/23: According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Theodore C. Swan of Burkeshire Drive, Big Flats, has been charged with attempted murder (2nd degree). He was arraigned at the Big Flats Town Court and sent to the Chemung County Jail on $250,000 cash bail. The Sheriff's...
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
Police: Woman killed in multi-car crash in Bridgeport
It happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on Linen Avenue. Yuri Barral was traveling west when he crashed into Gladys Andrade's vehicle.
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
Man arrested after hitting woman in face with hammer in Syracuse, robbing her, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man has been arrested after police say he hit a woman in the face with a hammer and robbed her in Syracuse. William Hunt, 23, was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from the Nov. 18 robbery at 1540 E. Genesee St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the Alarm
Residents in Syracuse, New York, are warning their neighbors about a local roofing company, Erie Home Roofing, and their alleged price gouging tactics. According to multiple accounts, the company has been going door to door, offering quotes for roof replacements significantly higher than industry standards.
NewsChannel 36
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
A+ Reviews as AquaVino Restaurant Opens in New Hartford
My wife and I had an awesome experience on Friday night at the soft opening of the new AquaVino Restaurant opening at the former Outback Steakhouse at The Orchard in New Hartford. I have to say, this is a great addition to the New Hartford lineup of restaurants. There were...
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.
On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.
