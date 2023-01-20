ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
Genesis may file for bankruptcy this week as trading firm struggles to raise new funds

Barry Silbert is the CEO of Genesis' parent company Digital Currency Group. After suspending redemptions for its customers last November and battling Gemini cofounders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss since then, Barry Silbert’s Genesis Global Trading is considering filing for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
