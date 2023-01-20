ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

CBS Miami

Students who Shine: Samarah Denis

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Samarah Denis is a senior at Stranahan High School and a participant in JROTC.The 17-year-old teen is soft spoken -- some would say downright quiet, reserved or even shy -- but her uniform tells a different story. Her participation in the extracurricular activity has brought out a different side.Samarah spent four years in the group at high school, where she started as an unassuming freshmen. She has thrived in the JROTC program.Her teachers have seen the progression in her confidence."The level of maturity and the level of responsibility that she holds and displays on a daily basis...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
10NEWS

Off-duty Florida officer kills gunman in videotaped shooting

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — An off-duty police officer fatally shot a gunman during a confrontation outside a South Florida supermarket Saturday night in an encounter captured on video. Cellphone videos posted on Twitter showed the man in the parking lot outside a Publix supermarket in Homestead holding a gun and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy

No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County are reacting to the […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man accused of stalking Palm Beach County woman

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after being accused of stalking a woman in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 13, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic incident. The victim, who enacted Marsy's Law, told deputies that she has...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern

MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

