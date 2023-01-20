FORT LAUDERDALE -- Samarah Denis is a senior at Stranahan High School and a participant in JROTC.The 17-year-old teen is soft spoken -- some would say downright quiet, reserved or even shy -- but her uniform tells a different story. Her participation in the extracurricular activity has brought out a different side.Samarah spent four years in the group at high school, where she started as an unassuming freshmen. She has thrived in the JROTC program.Her teachers have seen the progression in her confidence."The level of maturity and the level of responsibility that she holds and displays on a daily basis...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO