Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Three Cryptos Set to Skyrocket in Value in 2023: HedgeUp, Solana, and Shiba Inu

2021 was dubbed the "year of cryptocurrencies," but 2022 didn't follow the steps of the previous year, considering that we entered the crypto bear market. In 2023, the rally raised the expectations of investors, companies, and analysts. We're now on track to recovery as market trends and predictions are telling us to sit back for a ride into the bull market.
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Chinese Miner Transfers 5,600 Bitcoin Worth $124 Million to Binance

1Thash sent out a total of 2,396 bitcoin on January 17 and 3,336 bitcoin on January 19. The BTC reserve balance for all miners fell to its lowest level in a year, at 1.837 million. According to blockchain records, a Chinese miner recently transferred roughly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), valued at...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Larger Crypto Market on Track to Grow Despite FTX Collapse, Global Recession Fears

Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency, has fallen from a high of nearly $70,000, which it reached in late 2022, to just over $20,000 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto-asset by market cap and the largest smart contract platform, has fallen from a high of around $4,000 to about $1,300. Overall, the digital asset market has shed trillions of dollars in market cap due to socio-economic uncertainty resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, unprecedented levels of inflation, and the post-COVID social and economic issues.
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run

© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin Warning After BTC’s $21,000 Explosion

A popular trader known for staying steadily bearish throughout 2022 says the latest rallies mean nothing and another leg down is imminent. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 703,000 Twitter followers that his bearish outlook hasn’t been invalidated by the market’s big bounce, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) rally 21%, Ethereum (ETH) 23% and many altcoins explode 30% or more in the past seven days.
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”

