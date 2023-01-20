Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Tech Times
Three Cryptos Set to Skyrocket in Value in 2023: HedgeUp, Solana, and Shiba Inu
2021 was dubbed the "year of cryptocurrencies," but 2022 didn't follow the steps of the previous year, considering that we entered the crypto bear market. In 2023, the rally raised the expectations of investors, companies, and analysts. We're now on track to recovery as market trends and predictions are telling us to sit back for a ride into the bull market.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Transfers $11.16 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Between Wallets, What's Happening?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
dailyhodl.com
Whale Activity on Top Ethereum Altcoin Project Skyrockets 1,100% As Litecoin and Decentraland See Massive Jumps: Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment reports that whale activity on three altcoins has surged since the start of 2023. Starting with the liquidity protocol Aave (AAVE), Santiment says that the 42nd-largest crypto asset by market cap has seen the number of transactions valued at over $100,000 increase by more than 1,100% year-to-date.
thenewscrypto.com
Chinese Miner Transfers 5,600 Bitcoin Worth $124 Million to Binance
1Thash sent out a total of 2,396 bitcoin on January 17 and 3,336 bitcoin on January 19. The BTC reserve balance for all miners fell to its lowest level in a year, at 1.837 million. According to blockchain records, a Chinese miner recently transferred roughly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), valued at...
dailyhodl.com
Project Built on Ethereum Rival Solana Explodes 130% in Just One Week As Bitcoin Regains $21,000
A low-cap Solana-based (SOL) altcoin has more than doubled up in value over the last week as Bitcoin (BTC) regains the $21,000 level. Decentralized exchange (DEX) platform Serum (SRM) has shot up 130% over the last seven days after suffering through the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which it heavily relied on.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Larger Crypto Market on Track to Grow Despite FTX Collapse, Global Recession Fears
Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency, has fallen from a high of nearly $70,000, which it reached in late 2022, to just over $20,000 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto-asset by market cap and the largest smart contract platform, has fallen from a high of around $4,000 to about $1,300. Overall, the digital asset market has shed trillions of dollars in market cap due to socio-economic uncertainty resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, unprecedented levels of inflation, and the post-COVID social and economic issues.
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin Warning After BTC’s $21,000 Explosion
A popular trader known for staying steadily bearish throughout 2022 says the latest rallies mean nothing and another leg down is imminent. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 703,000 Twitter followers that his bearish outlook hasn’t been invalidated by the market’s big bounce, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) rally 21%, Ethereum (ETH) 23% and many altcoins explode 30% or more in the past seven days.
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
Comments / 0