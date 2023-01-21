Read full article on original website
Fast Casual
Capital Tacos signs 3-store agreement for Florida
Shortly after announcing its five-market expansion plan, Capital Tacos is making good on its promise to establish brick-and-mortar franchises in its home base of Florida with the announcement of a three-unit development agreement for the state's central region. The first will open this spring at the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, 1042-1044 E Highway 50 in Clermont, under the ownership of Jim Kerr, according to a company press release.
anglerschannel.com
Central Florida Youth Anglers Win MLF High School Fishing Open Tournament on Harris Chain of Lakes
LEESBURG, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2023) – The Central Florida Youth Anglers team of Ryder Krueger and Carson Yero brought five bass to the scale Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 6 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida.
WDW News Today
Disney Shares Plans for Lake Nona Campus Including 8 Buildings and a Park
Orlando Sentinel has shared the plans for The Walt Disney Company’s new campus coming to Lake Nona, Florida. City of Orlando records showed Disney was seeking a parcel master plan for the project earlier this month. The plans show eight proposed buildings, three garages, and a central plant. The...
DalMoro’s to Make Orlando Debut
“We do not yet have opening date, but we’re projecting a fall 2023 opening."
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Dezerland Orlando to host FREE annual FAMILYFEST
Start the new year off right by spending a day full of family fun at FamilyFest Orlando. This year, the parenting expo is taking place at Florida’s largest indoor attraction, Dezerland Action Park, on January 28th from noon to 6 p.m. This is the first time the event will be held in Orlando and it promises to be more exciting than ever before.
scottjosephorlando.com
Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake
When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
disneyfoodblog.com
“The Corporate Kingdom Has Come to an End” — Updates on Disney World’s Reedy Creek District
Disney could be headed toward some MAJOR changes in 2023. Bob Iger is back as CEO, a proxy battle is underway related to seats on Disney’s Board of Directors, and NEW attractions will be opening soon. But, for today we’re focusing on another situation that is plagued with uncertainty and could significantly impact Disney’s way of operating.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Massage chain expands to downtown Orlando
The Now, a national massage therapy chain that offers Swedish, “sports-inspired” and “energy balancing” massages, has opened a location on the ground floor of the Radius Apartment building at 361 N. Rosalind Ave., Ste. 7. This is the franchise’s fourth Florida location and first in Orlando.
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
fox35orlando.com
Florida community still plagued by late-night street racing, resident says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A street racing nightmare is continuing for some in a Florida community. Residents in Windermere said cars race through traffic circles on a regular basis, screeching their tires and revving their engines. However, things have gotten much worse, according to one neighbor. Kat Thomas said it's...
allears.net
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
florida-backroads-travel.com
AIRCRAFT MUSEUMS IN FLORIDA
Florida is a popular destination for both tourists and aviation enthusiasts. The Sunshine State is home to many aircraft and aviation museums that offer visitors a glimpse into the rich history of flight and development of aviation. From the early days of the Wright Brothers to the present day, Florida’s...
AdventHealth opens new clinic for long-haul COVID treatment
ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth has opened a new clinic for long-haul COVID treatment. The new clinic will help people who still have COVID-19 symptoms three months after the virus left their bodies. It will also serve as a research center for long-haul COVID to prepare the hospital network for...
luxury-houses.net
The $6.8 Million Majestic Estate Overlooking the Indian River in Merritt Island, Florida is on Market
205 Hacienda Drive Home in Merritt Island, Florida for Sale. 205 Hacienda Drive, Merritt Island, Florida, built on over 22,000 SF of living including the 14,755 SF main residence, pool house/pavilion, guest cottage and caretakers residence. This Home in Merritt Island offers 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with nearly 7,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 205 Hacienda Drive, please contact Stephanie Moss Dandridge (Phone: 321-243-1218) at One Sotheby’s International for full support and perfect service.
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX to launch early morning Starlink mission this week
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off this week – but you'll have to be up very, VERY early to see it. The mission is scheduled to launch on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:02 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.
What’s new with former Macy’s in Daytona Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The looming redevelopment of a big-box mall retail store into apartments took a big step forward last week with the $10 million sale of the site.
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?
ORLANDO, FL - Many first-time visitors to Orlando don't associate the area with the beach. But several different beaches near Orlando are within 90 minutes of the city. You can reach the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico within a two-hour drive. If you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation, consider heading to Cocoa Beach. This beach town is excellent for water sports, deep-sea fishing, and family fun. Nearby attractions include the Kennedy Space Center, museums, and easygoing beach nightlife.
Startup that can build and launch a rocket in 30 days raises $12M
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cocoa-based rocket company Vaya Space Inc. just took off with $12 million in new fundraising, CEO Kevin Lowdermilk told Orlando Inno. Why this story matters:...
mynews13.com
Orlando physical education teacher turns video game into real-life workout
ORLANDO, Fla. — A school principal nominated A+ Teacher Sean Paino, saying he's an amazing physical education instructor who makes learning fun and creates opportunities for students to thrive. What You Need To Know. Sean Paino is a teacher at Baldwin Park Elementary in Orlando. His physical education course...
