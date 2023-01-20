Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed
Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
GolfWRX
‘Mouthpiece for the PGA Tour’ – Greg Norman takes aim at Tiger Woods in latest interview
A month away from LIV Golf’s first of seven declared 2023 events, it appears the rebel tour is no closer to repairing the rift between itself and the PGA Tour. There has been no love lost between the stars of each tour either, with former friends and Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia falling out over the Spaniard’s decision to jump ship.
Rory McIlroy defends not acknowledging Patrick Reed in Dubai, says he got Christmas Eve subpoena from Reed's lawyer
Rory McIlroy said Wednesday that he “didn’t feel the need” to acknowledge Patrick Reed at the Dubai Desert Classic and that Reed’s lawyer had served him with a subpoena on Christmas Eve. Reports emerged earlier in the week that McIlroy had ignored Reed when the former...
Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her TV sports anchor husband Adam finally get a home game at LPGA Tournament of Champions
The first time Jodi Ewart Shadoff met her husband Adam was during her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico. Adam, a local TV reporter, interviewed Jodi after that first round in Albuquerque, and as the young Englishwoman kept playing well, they kept talking. That conference victory eventually led...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
LIV golf rebel Patrick Reed 'threw a tee at Rory McIlroy' after being snubbed by the world No 1
LIV rebel Reed reportedly approached McIlroy on the range at the Emirates Golf Club and saluted the four-time major winner, who has been one of the staunchest critics of the breakaway series.
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
LIV Golf schedule 2023: Dates, courses, players and how to watch
The 2023 LIV Golf schedule has arrived with a full list of the tournaments this year and we’re running through the dates, courses, players and how to watch. LIV Golf undoubtedly shook up the sport in 2022 with its debut and still-standing feud with the PGA Tour. Big names like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson and many more dug their feet into the ground with LIV and are now set for the breakoff series’ second season.
Gareth Bale announces he will make PGA Tour debut in February after retiring from football
The Welshman is set to compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his first venture after professional football
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf managing director STEPS DOWN on same day new schedule is released
Majed Al Sorour has left his role as LIV Golf managing director, it has been confirmed by Sports Illustrated, on the same day the Saudi-bankrolled circuit officially confirmed its new 14-tournament schedule for 2023. According to the SI report, Greg Norman's role as CEO will now be "strengthened" because the...
golfmagic.com
Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Can this 90/1 shot cause an upset on DP World Tour?
Rory McIlroy is back on the DP World Tour this week and back to golf in general in 2023, making his calendar year debut at a tournament he has won twice already. The Northern Irishman has been grouped with Ryan Fox and Tommy Fleetwood in the first two rounds at Emirates Golf Club as he looks for his 15th win on the DP World Tour.
Tennis-Korda says Australian Open-ending injury first appeared in Adelaide
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sebastian Korda thought he had seen the back of a wrist problem that sprang up in Adelaide before subsiding earlier this month, but it returned with a vengeance at the Australian Open on Tuesday to derail the American in the quarter-finals.
golfmagic.com
Cleveland Golf launch all-new Frontline Elite putters
Cleveland Golf has released the new Frontline Elite putter line, featuring eight new models with forward weighting and face technology. Each model is designed to help golfers hit straighter putts with consistent speed and distance. They will officially launch on March 3. Frontline Elite Putters were carefully designed to reduce...
