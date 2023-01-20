Read full article on original website
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Sergio Garcia Among Three LIV Withdrawals From DP World Tour Hearing
Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace have withdrawn from the case to decide their DP World Tour futures
Golf.com
‘I feel ya captain’: Phil Mickelson takes to Twitter to show love for ‘crazy’ move
The television analysts? They were confused. But Luke Donald? Though his move was daring, he was clear. And Phil Mickelson? He loved every bit of it. “It was the right play. I feel ya captain,” the embattled six-time major champion wrote on Twitter, adding a thumbs-up emoji after the first sentence, and a sunglasses emoji after the second.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf League WITHDRAW offer for potential recruit
One thing undeniable about the LIV Golf League is the secrecy that surrounds it. One of the biggest things the controversial tour likes to keep under wraps - apart from their finances - is the players they are targeting. Then when they are good and ready they'll announce their new...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Who is the woman who greeted Jon Rahm at the 2023 The American Express?
Jon Rahm was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 The American Express riding high, with the Spanish star making par on the final hole at PGA West's Stadium Course that got him yet another win. After he got cogratulations from his playing partners and caddie, he then was...
Report: Player Has LIV Golf Offer Pulled Following TV Deal
According to a tweet by Daniel Rapaport, one player saw his LIV Golf offer axed following their TV deal announcement
This Wholesome Accessory on Rickie Fowler’s Bag Is Also a Huge Flex
Fowler gave a nod to his one-year-old daughter with this accessory.
Perez hits shot of lifetime for Abu Dhabi win and 3rd title
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The best shot of Victor Perez’s life has set up likely the biggest year of the Frenchman’s golfing career. Perez span a bunker shot back into the hole for birdie at No. 17 and celebrated wildly on the way to shooting 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday, earning him his third and easily biggest European tour title.
LIV Golf's Ian Poulter Wears Old IJP Design Apparel In DP World Tour Return
The Ryder Cup legend wore clothing from his former company during the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
golfmagic.com
Ryder Cup Skip Luke Donald to consider OWGR issues when choosing captain's picks
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald admitted the current Official World Golf Ranking system is "a little off," which could affect who qualifies for his side for the matches against America in September. Speaking to Telegraph Sport, Donald vowed to consider the issues that have been publicly voiced by players...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 American Express
The easiest way for Jon Rahm, a man very much frustrated by how slow the Official World Golf Ranking reflects his recent play, to assure he jumps to No. 1 would be to win every tournament he starts. And if that sounds preposterous, well so does the fact that the 28-year-old Spaniard entered the week having recorded eight top-10 finishes in nine worldwide starts since last August, including three wins in his last five starts—and still only sits at just No. 4 in the ranking.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm cracks underrated joke after taking 2023 PGA Tour earnings to $4.1m
Jon Rahm says he was happy he "won the putting contest this year" after he claimed his second PGA Tour win in 2023. Spaniard Rahm put in a sensational performance once again as he claimed The American Express after holding off the 23-year-old rookie Davis Thompson. The two players were...
Are You An (Unintentional) Golf Cheat?
Carly Frost explains why golfers may be breaking the rules without even realising it
Monahan, Pelley recuse selves from OWGR talks on LIV
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley have recused themselves from the Official World Golf Ranking board that is considering whether LIV Golf League players will receive world-ranking points.
Golf.com
Report: PGA Tour, DP World Tour chiefs recused themselves from LIV OWGR decision
Looks like LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman won’t have any beef with the PGA Tour or DP World Tour should the Official World Golf Ranking eventually deny LIV’s application for world ranking points. Speaking to the UK Telegraph’s James Corrigan, Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour’s CEO, said...
Henderson stalls but still leads by 3 in LPGA season opener
ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Henderson was up for...
Jon Rahm has a chance to complete a rare PGA Tour feat (that Tiger Woods accomplished 14 times)
Plain and simple, Jon Rahm is on an absolute heater right now. The 28-year-old has won four of his last six events, including his last two starts on the PGA Tour at last week’s American Express and the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks prior. This week Rahm is in the Farmers Insurance Open field at Torrey Pines in San Diego and is looking for a rare three-peat.
Golf Digest
Keith Pelley says he and Jay Monahan have recused themselves from LIV Golf’s OWGR application review
DUBAI, U.A.E. — Among the many and varied topics LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has covered in his on-going long-distance dialogue with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is that of World Ranking points. As anyone who has taken the trouble to listen to the two-time Open champion will surely know by now, he isn’t too happy that LIV Golf League events don’t offer any points to its members.
golfmagic.com
The American Express prize purse, payout info: How much did Jon Rahm win?
Jon Rahm claimed his second PGA Tour victory of 2023 at The American Express. Rahm cracked an underrated joke immediately after his victory in Southern California after holding off the rookie Davis Thompson. The story could've been different had Thompson's 48ft putt on 17 not glanced off the pin. Should...
Brooke Henderson Secures Commanding LPGA Tour Season Opening Title
The Canadian dismantled the competition, as she picked up her 13th LPGA Tour title in dominant fashion
