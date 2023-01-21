Read full article on original website
Congressman Womack’s son arrested, facing over a dozen charges
The son of Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack was arrested and is facing 13 charges after attempting to flee from police in Tontitown.
sentineltimes.com
Meth and Guns Seized in Monday Morning Raid
One suspect is in custody after Cherokee County Sheriff Investigators seized meth and firearms from a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed on Southeast Prairie Road as the result of an ongoing criminal investigation into suspected drug activity. Jason Tessman, age 44,...
Six arrested at faith-based drug rehab, including co-founder
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Early Friday morning, January 20, 2023, Benton County SWAT served a Narcotics and Weapons Search Warrant at 14720 Shipe Rd, near Gravette, Ark. the location of Wings of Peace Ministry NW Arkansas.
Mother of missing Fayetteville teen says DNA results identified human remains as her son
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An investigation on a missing man now has new details after human remains were located in Fayetteville. Jennifer Hay, the mother of Christian Hernandez, who went missing two years ago, tells 5NEWS that she has been notified that the found remains are those of her son.
KHBS
Benton County faith-based facility searched for illegal drugs, 6 arrested
GRAVETTE, Ark. — Benton County Sheriff's Office announced a search warrant was served Friday morning at Wings of Peace Ministry NW Arkansas. Officials said the warrant was developed based on information received by the narcotics division of illegal drugs and firearms. Officials said Thomas Hartman, 53, was arrested on...
KHBS
Police searching for missing Fayetteville man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Jan. 19. Police said 50-year-old Valentin Ustayy could possibly be driving a black Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate EXUTER. If you have any information about Ustayy's whereabouts, you're asked to call the...
Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
1 dead after Sequoyah County crash
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash in Sequoyah County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened on Jan. 20 on I-40 about 3 miles west of Muldrow. According to OHP, a truck headed west rear-ended another car on I-40....
Man arrested after making threatening video, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office says
VIAN, Okla. — A Fort Smith man was arrested on Thursday after the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office said he posted a video threatening an Oklahoma high school. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:15 a.m., they received a report about a video posted to social media.
Woman Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Led To Pryor Man's Death
Mayes County prosecutors have charged a woman with first degree murder for selling fentanyl pills that led to a Pryor man’s deadly overdose. Pryor Police and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents are searching for Katelyn Young. They said Young sold fentanyl pills to Donielle Brigance, who then sold the...
Arkansas garage door company owner pleads to tax evasion
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. - A Bella Vista, Arkansas man pleaded guilty today to trying to evade the assessment of federal income taxes.
thv11.com
Arkansas snow warning leads to records sales for sleds
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A winter storm is coming, so grocery and hardware stores are packed with people preparing. James Humphreys is one of many people gearing up for the winter storm. He visited The Hardware Store Monday (Jan. 23) to buy sleds. “I was instructed by my kids this...
Social Media Post Leads To Vian School Lockdown And Man's Arrest
A man is in jail accused of making threats that forced a Vian school to go on lockdown as a precaution. Hunter Craighead was arrested at his home in Fort Smith and will be brought back to Sequoyah County. The superintendent said as soon as he was notified of the...
KTLO
Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson
The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
Arkansas Department of Transportation ‘in 24/7 mode’ as winter storm approaches
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation is already preparing for the snow.
The second richest person in Arkansas
Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
Oklahoma is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.
KHBS
Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
