The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Belmont. Police said that Taniah Gale, of 588 East 181st Street, Bronx, NY, was last seen Saturday, Jan. 14, at around 8 p.m., leaving her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, beige and white pajama pants, and red, black and white sneakers.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO