Read full article on original website
Related
The dominoes are still falling in the stock market, and pain isn't fully priced in as earnings outlooks get slashed at the fastest pace since 2009, RBC strategist says
There are still more headwinds facing the stock market as earnings come under pressure this year, RBC's Lori Calvasina said.
msn.com
Short Squeeze Stocks Alert: 5 Hot Stocks With HIGH Cost to Borrow Fees
2022 marked a successful year for short sellers, as the S&P 500 declined by about 19%. According to S3 Partners, shorted stocks returned 30.8% last year, outperforming the benchmark index by a wide margin. In total, U.S. short sellers collected about $300 billion in mark-to-market profits. Out of all the...
Solana shakes off its death rattle with a 140% jump in value since the start of the year
The cryptocurrency’s underlying blockchain has also outpaced competitors in the number of developers contributing to it.
msn.com
People aren't leasing cars anymore — and it means higher prices and worse choices for used car-buyers
Vehicle leases made up 31% of the auto market in January 2020, and just 17% in July 2022. Kekyalyaynen / Shutterstock.com. US car-buyers, it seems, don't want to lease vehicles anymore. Leases made up 31% of the auto market in January 2020, and just 17% last July, according to a...
Comments / 0