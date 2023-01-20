Read full article on original website
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Runaway 16-Year-Old Last Seen In New Port Richey
PASCO COUNTY, Fla – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Natalia Dalli, a missing-runaway 16-year-old. According to deputies, Dalli is 5’1”, around 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on Jan. 23 around 7:15 a.m., in the 7600 block
Man Caught In Spring Hill After Firing Gun, Speeding Away On Motorcycle Following Crash
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A man has been taken into custody following a crash that happened on Monday that led to shots being fired. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Traffic Crash on Mariner
iontb.com
Hit and run driver removed from car and revived with CPR and Narcan® after crash on Bay Pines Boulevard
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a reckless driver in the area of Bay Pines Boulevard and 95th Street at approximately 5:59 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023. A caller informed the Pinellas County Regional 9-1-1 Communications Center that a driver was crashing his vehicle...
Citrus County deputies issue silver alert for missing 70-year-old woman
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for Beth Bolesky, 70, after she was last seen on Sunday evening.
WESH
Sheriff's office investigating after 3 dead dogs found in Central Florida dumpster
BUSHNELL, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horrific discovery was made on Monday. Officials say deputies were called around noon for three dead dogs found in a dumpster in the area of CR-476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell. "Our specially-trained Animal Cruelty Detectives...
‘You want this smoke?’: Polk County teacher accused of pulling gun on security guard
TAMPA, Fla. — A physical education teacher was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a security guard who wouldn’t let him into a gated community in Davenport, according to deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Devonta Gilmore, 31, of Lakeland, went to ChampionsGate to “pick up his girlfriend’s belongings” but was […]
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Man’s body found floating in water in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a man found dead in the water near US 19 and Sea Pines Dr. in Hudson Friday afternoon. According to detectives, the discovery was reported around 12:45 p.m. this afternoon. At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. The Pasco Sheriff’s office says no additional information is available.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Mulberry Walmart TV Thieves
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify three theft suspects at Mulberry Walmart. On January 10th, at about 8:40 am, three men entered the Mulberry Walmart and stole three large televisions. The men fled in a dark-colored Nissan sedan. In
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
villages-news.com
Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin
A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Man wanted for throwing brick at a home in Holiday
HOLIDAY, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that threw a brick at a victims window on Orange Drive in Holiday on January 13 around 7:45PM. According to the Pasco Sheriff’s office, the suspect was seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts and black/white slides. The suspect then drove northbound on Orange Dr. toward Lange Rd., in what is believed to be a silver Chevy Impala.
WTVM
WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Dramatic, newly-released video shows Florida police officers rescuing a baby from a hot car after her mom’s vehicle was stolen from her apartment complex. Police say a woman briefly left her 11-month-old daughter alone in a car at an apartment complex last August in Tampa,...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: FHP responds to multiple accidents in Holiday
HOLIDAY, FLa. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes in Holiday area Friday night. The first crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at Holiday Lake Drive and Yale Drive in Holiday. At least two people were transported to a hospital from that collision. The second accident happened around Alternate 19...
Firefighters Save Home In Apollo Beach After LED Christmas Tree Catches On Fire
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a working structure fire at the 6400 block of Grenada Island Avenue in Apollo Beach late Friday night. Officials say multiple 911 calls came into the 911 center at 11:19 PM from individuals reporting flames
Hernando sheriff: Man fires shots after crash, leads law enforcement on high-speed chase
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man accused of shooting toward people following a crash on Mariner Boulevard and speeding off on a motorcycle. Law enforcement was called around 12:40 p.m. Monday to an area near Mariner and Cortez boulevards, according to an agency news...
Man reported missing, endangered in Pasco County
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing man who was last seen Friday night.
villages-news.com
Villager who drank beer at country club will lose driver’s license
A Villager who drank beer at a country club will lose his driver’s license. Terry Lee Bosher, 70, of the Village of Duval, entered a plea of no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was placed on probation for one year, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and will lose his driver’s license for six months.
Pasco County deputies search for missing endangered woman
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a missing endangered woman last seen Thursday morning.
