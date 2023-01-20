ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Man’s body found floating in water in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a man found dead in the water near US 19 and Sea Pines Dr. in Hudson Friday afternoon. According to detectives, the discovery was reported around 12:45 p.m. this afternoon. At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. The Pasco Sheriff’s office says no additional information is available.
HUDSON, FL
villages-news.com

Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin

A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Man wanted for throwing brick at a home in Holiday

HOLIDAY, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that threw a brick at a victims window on Orange Drive in Holiday on January 13 around 7:45PM. According to the Pasco Sheriff’s office, the suspect was seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts and black/white slides. The suspect then drove northbound on Orange Dr. toward Lange Rd., in what is believed to be a silver Chevy Impala.
HOLIDAY, FL
WTVM

WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Dramatic, newly-released video shows Florida police officers rescuing a baby from a hot car after her mom’s vehicle was stolen from her apartment complex. Police say a woman briefly left her 11-month-old daughter alone in a car at an apartment complex last August in Tampa,...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: FHP responds to multiple accidents in Holiday

HOLIDAY, FLa. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes in Holiday area Friday night. The first crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at Holiday Lake Drive and Yale Drive in Holiday. At least two people were transported to a hospital from that collision. The second accident happened around Alternate 19...
HOLIDAY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who drank beer at country club will lose driver’s license

A Villager who drank beer at a country club will lose his driver’s license. Terry Lee Bosher, 70, of the Village of Duval, entered a plea of no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was placed on probation for one year, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and will lose his driver’s license for six months.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

