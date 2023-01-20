Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
LeBron James Had Called Out Memphis Grizzlies Players For Disrespecting Him
LeBron James once called out the Memphis Grizzlies players because they were talking too much trash to him.
Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."
Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
Jalen Rose Destroyed Paul Pierce For Claiming He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade
Jalen Rose showed Paul Pierce how much better Dwyane Wade's career was after he claimed to be better than the Miami Heat legend.
Anthony Edwards Was Inspired By Girlfriend Before Impressive 44-Point Performance
Anthony Edwards had the ultimate inspiration to go off and dominate the Houston Rockets.
Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Shannon Sharpe delivers 3-minute apology to Dillon Brooks, LeBron after embarrassing court-side incident
A shocking incident went down during Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers game … and it involved Shannon Sharpe, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Undisputed personalty. Our Mike Sykes broke it all down the next day, with Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks jawing at Sharpe and...
Patrick Beverley And Damian Lillard Nearly Come To Blows After Altercation At Free Throw Line
Beverley was given a technical foul after approaching Lillard during free throw attempt
Lakers Insider Reveals The Team Plans To Start Rui Hachimura Next To LeBron James And Anthony Davis
The Lakers are planning to start Rui Hachimura.
Stephen A. Smith Says Michael Jordan Can Accept Media's Criticism But Only On One Condition
NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith reveals Michael Jordan needs one condition to be met by the media before criticizing him.
Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Bojan Bogdanovic If They Trade An Unprotected First-Round Pick
The Lakers are interested in Bojan Bogdanovic but are only willing to part with a lottery-protected first-round pick while the Pistons want an unprotected pick.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
With the Lakers making their first move of trade season yesterday, a big swing could net them 3 players to solidify their push for contention.
Los Angeles Lakers And San Antonio Spurs Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs could still do business regarding Russell Westbrook.
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy
Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Patrick Beverley Trolls Damian Lillard With His Own Move
Patrick Beverley was on one last night. Patrick Beverley is known as a player who can get under your skin. While he doesn’t put up a lot of numbers, he is certainly a ton of fun to watch on defense. Overall, he has played decently for the Los Angeles Lakers, and last night, he was of great use to the team.
Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice
Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
Los Angeles Lakers Have Traded For Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers have finalized a deal with the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura.
