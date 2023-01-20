Read full article on original website
Vans Courted Young Consumers With Interactive Phygital Experience
Last fall, Vans Europe created “Imaginary Wilderness,” a pop up, phygital experience at its Orefici Vans store strategically located by the Duomo of Milan in Italy, a popular cathedral in the center of the city. Designed in an existing store, “Imaginary Wilderness” was created to excite visitors during last year’s Milan’s fall fashion week.
H&M Transforms Williamsburg Store Into ‘Tactile Playground’
H&M has debuted the second theme at its new concept store in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. The New York City store opened late last year and will have various themes, called chapters, during the course of the year. The current theme brings workout classes to the store...
Walmart Raises Minimum Wage to $14 an Hour
The retailer said the minimum wage increase will go into effect in March and would bring its average hourly wage to more than $17.50. Walmart is raising the minimum hourly wage in the U.S. to $14 per hour. The increase will bring the average associate pay to $17.50, CEO John...
