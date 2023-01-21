Read full article on original website
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
WWE RAW XXX News – The Undertaker Helps Bray Wyatt Take Out LA Knight
The 30th anniversary of WWE Monday Night RAW saw The Undertaker share the ring with current generation Superstars. LA Knight cut a promo, challenging any of the legends to come out and face him in the ring. The Undertaker, in his American Badass gimmick, appeared on his motorcycle with the Kid Rock “American Badass” theme song buzzing in the arena. The decorated veteran hit the ring and Knight retreated, stating that he would let the old man live another day.
Change Made To AEW Dynamite Match Due To Top Star Dealing With Injury
AEW has announced that Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho vs. Toni Storm in a triple threat match will no longer be taking place on tonight’s Dynamite. Baker is dealing with an injury and was pulled from the bout. Now, Storm vs. Soho will take place. Here is the lineup...
AEW Changes Date For Dynamite Debut In Winnipeg Due To TV Schedule Revision
AEW has announced a change in its programming timetable. The upcoming AEW Dynamite debut in Winnipeg was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 14th, but the show will now air on March 15th in the normal Wednesday timeslot. This is due to a change in the network TV broadcast schedule. Tickets...
Details On Why The “Bloodline Acknowledgement” Segment Was Changed
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Zayn will stand before a tribal council to answer for Kevin Owens’ attack on the Bloodline on SmackDown. Originally, there was supposed to be a “Bloodline Acknowledgement” segment on the show. We have details about why the segment was changed.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Records Predictions: Who Will Score the Most Eliminations?
Welcome to part 2 of my predictions series breaking down which WWE Superstars will be entering the record books when it comes to the 2023 Royal Rumble matches. In part 1, I focused my 3-Count on the men and women I think could have the best staying power and last the longest. For this part, I want to shift my attention onto people who may play the best offense, instead, by scoring the most eliminations and tossing people out left and right.
Producers For The Matches On WWE RAW Revealed (1/23/23)
Pwinsider has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline Tribal Court segment. – Chris “Abyss” Park produced the Bray Wyatt-LA Knight-Undertaker segment.
Various AEW News: Mark Briscoe’s Status, Willow Nightingale, Sammy Guevara
Mark Briscoe’s AEW Dynamite debut tonight against Jay Lethal will not be a one-off appearance. According to a report from Pwinsider, Briscoe is expected to be part of the promotion going forward. The latest episode of “The Sessions with Renée Paquette” podcast features current AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale. You...
Mark Briscoe To Wrestle Jay Lethal In His AEW Debut Match On Dynamite
AEW and ROH President Tony Khan shared some news today, announcing that Mark Briscoe will wrestle for the first time in AEW on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite when he steps into the ring with Jay Lethal. Khan wrote, “Tomorrow 1/25. Lexington KY. Live on TBS. 8pm ET/7pm CT. Wednesday...
AEW Announces Return To Universal Studios For Dark Taping
All Elite Wrestling is heading back to Universal Studios in Orlando, FL for their latest tapings of AEW Dark this Saturday. In a tweet, the promotion announced that there will be two sessions on January 28, with limited seating available for both. You can check out the official announcement below:
Booker T Gives His Predictions For WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Booker T believes that the Men’s Royal Rumble match could be an ‘Ucey’ affair this Saturday in Texas. This Saturday’s Royal Rumble will be the 36th event in the show’s history and the sixth to feature a men’s and women’s Rumble match. On...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (1/24/23)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) vs. Alba Fyre. Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell. Elektra Lopez vs. Wendy Choo. Thea Hail award ceremony. Vengeance...
FITE & AEW Announce Quicker Turnaround For AEW’s Overseas Programming
All Elite Wrestling has announced that fans of their product overseas can now expect a quicker turnaround for their programming. AEW partners with FITE TV to broadcast their programs internationally. Fans in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg will now receive live AEW Access. The lag between re-broadcasts has also been reduced from 30 days to 14 days.
Matt Cardona Files Trademarks For His Old WWE Catchphrase
On January 19, Matt Cardona filed for trademarks on “WOO WOO WOO. YOU KNOW IT.” for merchandise, toys, and entertainment purposes. You can check out the descriptions below:. -Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Headbands; Headbands against sweating; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. -Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor;...
Jake Roberts Hits Out At Shawn Michaels For Not Selling In Matches
Shawn Michaels may be considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but Jake “The Snake” Roberts has an issue with HBK’s selling. Michaels worked with some of wrestling’s all-time greats throughout his wrestling career, which ended in 2010 with a loss to The Undertaker (though he came out of retirement for Crown Jewel 2018.)
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/23/23)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. – Raw Tag Team...
AEW Rampage Ratings For 1/20/23
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 464,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.13 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 515,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #16 on cable for the night. Brandon...
Watch: Bron Breakker & Grayson Waller ‘Brawl’ At The WWE Performance Center
Grayson Waller’s issues with NXT Champion Bron Breakker are far from over judging by the pair’s actions at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. After winning the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline in December, Waller challenged for the NXT Championship earlier this month but was unsuccessful.
Various News – Lince Dorado vs. Delirious Set For MLW SuperFight, AEW Dark Ep. 180 Is Online
Lince Dorado will defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship against Delirious at the upcoming MLW SuperFight event next month. The show takes place on February 4th in Philadelphia, PA. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Lince Dorado vs. Delirious signed for Feb 4 in Philly. World Middleweight Title...
