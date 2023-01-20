OmniLife Health’s Clinical Workflow Automation Platform Enhances Capabilities Within Organ Transplant, Expands into Complex Healthcare Environments

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New data clarifies safe and effective treatment for patients with mitral valve disease
Leakage of the mitral valve due to degenerative prolapse is a common condition known as primary mitral regurgitation (MR). Symptoms often start with shortness of breath due to blood leaking backwards into the lungs, but the condition may lead to heart failure. While the treatment has traditionally been surgical repair, recently some success has been achieved with transcatheter edge-to-edge repair using a clip-like device delivered percutaneously without surgery.
beckershospitalreview.com
4 startups win Children's National, Oracle Health's digital pediatric competition
The Bear Institute, a pediatric health IT collaboration between Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital and Oracle Health, has named four startup companies as the winners of its second annual pediatric digital health innovation competition. The competition, dubbed the Bear Institute Pediatric Accelerator Challenge for Kids, allows startups to share their...
ajmc.com
Low-Risk MDS Management May Change as New Technology, Therapies Emerge
A new review article shows how technologies like next-generation sequencing might help clinicians tailor care for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The expanding number of available therapies and new insights into variables that affect the disease course have made the treatment of patients with low-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) increasingly nuanced, according to a new review article.
Healthcare IT News
Needle moving on drug monitoring program efficacy, ONC says
A new brief from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology data says that one-third of prescribers now access prescription drug monitoring programs through their electronic health records and 62% reported they used electronic prescribing of controlled substances technologies often – up from 37% in 2019.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems implementing new EHR systems
Here are 5 health systems that have implemented new EHR systems or announced plans to do so since Dec. 30:. Amberwell Health Hiawatha (Kan.) and Amberwell Highland Clinic went live with a Meditech Expanse EHR system on Nov. 1. Jonesboro, Ark.-based St. Bernards Healthcare went live with the Meditech Expanse...
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health system execs look to boost financial spending on interoperability
Fifty-five percent of health system IT executives at top U.S. health systems said they will increase their organization's investment in interoperability initiatives by 5 to 20 percent in 2023, according to a recent report by healthcare interoperability software provider Health Gorilla. The report surveyed 40 CIOs and chief medical information...
Highlights of MGMA 2022 Healthcare Stat Report at a Glance
A Year Short Of Achievements For The Healthcare Leaders, Yet Promising Future In 2023. Illumination publication initially publicized this piece!. Regarding the healthcare system, 2022 has been a year of bittersweet for healthcare leaders, physicians, and patients.
CNBC
FDA says Covid vaccines will probably get an annual update but most people will likely need only one shot
The FDA published a road map for the future of Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S. The agency said the shots will probably get an annual update, but most people will likely need only one shot moving forward. The FDA's panel of advisors meets Thursday to discuss the proposed framework. The...
MedicalXpress
More patients may benefit from surgery for pulmonary embolism
A new American Heart Association scientific statement suggests surgery be considered for more people with high-risk pulmonary embolism (PE). The statement, published today in the American Heart Association's flagship peer-reviewed journal Circulation, also calls for data quality registries for high-risk patients with pulmonary embolism and increased research to gain a better understanding of the disease process and effective treatments. The statement will be presented at 7:45 am PST today, Monday, January 23, 2023, at the 59th Annual Meeting of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons in San Diego.
beckershospitalreview.com
BlackCat ransomware group targets EHR vendor
BlackCat, a "triple-extortion" ransomware group that combines ransomware attacks with threats to leak data and disable websites, attacked EHR vendor NextGen Healthcare, The Washington Post reported Jan. 23. NextGen said the ransomware group did not obtain any client data. However, BlackCat put a sample of NextGen information on its extortion...
New 'thought-controlled' device reads brain activity through the jugular
A new brain-computer-interface device doesn't require open-brain surgery to implant.
beckershospitalreview.com
How Dr. Stephen Klasko had a '197-year-old academic medical center thinking like a startup'
For former hospital chief Stephen Klasko, MD, working in the venture capital world has been a humbling experience. "When you're the CEO of a health system, you have lots of people not only working for you but doing everything for you and, frankly, kissing your ring," he told Becker's. "When you're doing what I'm doing now, it's you.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems choosing Ensemble for RCM services
Here are five health systems that have selected Cincinnati-based Ensemble Health Partners for revenue cycle management services in the past year:. 1. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System announced Jan. 19 that it is sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble's payroll as part of a plan to boost the system's financial stability. The employees who are transitioning will maintain their current salary and seniority when the change goes into effect March 5. Adena has partnered with Ensemble since 2018, and many of the transitioning employees are remote.
KevinMD.com
Health care leadership: Making medicine a team sport
Americans give lip service to the importance of teamwork. But most often, we credit success to individuals. Perhaps nowhere is this “MVP mindset” more apparent than in medicine. The brilliant lone physician — gallantly battling to save a patient’s life — is the TV-inspired image most of us...
beckershospitalreview.com
Feds to pharmacies: Give unused N95s to healthcare workers
The federal government asked pharmacies to scrounge up the N95 respirators they received and offer them to healthcare providers and health centers. In a Jan. 19 bulletin, HHS' Health Resources and Services Administration told health centers to ask local pharmacies about their remaining supply of N95 masks and request them for free because HHS distributed them with no cost.
hcplive.com
Majority of Patients Hospitalized with Acute Heart Failure Eligible for GDMT Initiation
In a cohort of consecutive HFrEF patients admitted with AHF, the findings suggest almost three-quarters of patients were eligible for combined quadruple therapy. Most patients hospitalized with acute heart failure (AHF) are eligible for the initiation of disease-modifying pharmacotherapy for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), according to new research.
Watch: A Vitals "Check-Up" event on health outcomes and care options for seniors
On Jan. 24 at 12:30pm ET, join Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed for a virtual event exploring the impact of factors from policy to social determinants on health outcomes and care options for seniors, featuring Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and National Hispanic Medical Association President & CEO Dr. Elena V. Rios. Register.
beckershospitalreview.com
American Academy of Pediatrics unveils new guidelines for hospitalized adolescents
Adolescents between 11 and 20 years of age make up around 20 percent of pediatric hospital admissions in the U.S. and on top of that, 20 percent of children under 18 also are said to have a special healthcare need, which the American Academy of Pediatrics defines as "having or being at increased risk for chronic physical, developmental, behavioral or emotional conditions."
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA eyes major vaccine strategy changes: 3 COVID-19 updates
The FDA is considering a new COVID-19 vaccination strategy that would mirror the process for creating and administering annual flu shots, federal documents show. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will convene Jan. 26 to discuss and vote on the proposed process. "FDA anticipates conducting an assessment...
