People in Baldwin County, one of the fastest growing counties in the state, continue to deal with the effects of development. Large-scale subdivisions, in particular, worry residents who are concerned about how the arrival of so many new people will affect infrastructure. In Fairhope, all new subdivisions and multi-occupancy projects outside of city limits but within its planning jurisdiction were temporarily halted last year over such concerns.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO