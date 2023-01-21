ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

City approves plan for Corps building on Civic Center property

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved a 100-year lease that will pave the way for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to build a six-story building on a portion of the Civic Center property downtown. The building will be located facing Canal Street at the southeast corner of what is […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County Commission seeks input for housing grant priorities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County needs to hear from residents, organizations that serve the homeless and others. What are our most pressing local needs related to affordable housing, rental assistance, homelessness prevention and shelters?. The comment period is now through Feb. 14, 2023 via the online survey available through...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Annexation in Semmes versus Mobile

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Last week, the mayor of Semmes voiced his concerns about the city of Mobile's proposed annexation plans. Brandon Van Hook said it would disrupt the progress the city has made in growing Semmes, noting that the process of annexing in Semmes is much different compared to Mobile.
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

City of Mobile accepting applications for Citizens Academy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Applications for the third cohort of C251: Citizens Academy are now open, which officers “Mobilians a chance to learn more about how their city government and its various departments function directly from our teams leaders,” according to a release from the City. It is a six-week program and applications will be […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Tracking power outages in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds could down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast. Recent rains saturated the ground, which can compromise trees. Add in wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, and you get conditions that could produce significant power outages across the Gulf Coast. News […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

McGregor Avenue construction causes headaches for Mobile businesses, residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Construction work along McGregor Avenue has been going for just a week, and already it is caused headaches for businesses and residents, alike. Susie McLaughlin, who has helped run Black Door Studio off of North McGregor Avenue for about five years, said the road work between her store and Stein Avenue has made it harder for customers to find.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?

People in Baldwin County, one of the fastest growing counties in the state, continue to deal with the effects of development. Large-scale subdivisions, in particular, worry residents who are concerned about how the arrival of so many new people will affect infrastructure. In Fairhope, all new subdivisions and multi-occupancy projects outside of city limits but within its planning jurisdiction were temporarily halted last year over such concerns.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Family impacted by recent Mobile Police chase takes concerns to city leaders

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Speaking at the city council meeting Tuesday, Christopher Edwards made it clear he wants answers after a car slammed into his sister's home off Stanton Road earlier this month. The driver 34-year-old Joseph Pritchet died. Mobile Police say he was driving fast and lost control as they chased him when he wouldn't stop.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Deadly police pursuits stir talks among Mobile leaders

For the second time in a little more than a month, a police pursuit led to a tragic conclusion. The most recent occurred on January 15 and ended after a vehicle slammed into a house in the 600 block of Stanton Road. Killed was the 34-year-old driver. Two passengers – ages 13 and 45 -- were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
BAY MINETTE, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores seeking right of way for Canal Road reroute

Pedestrian bridge over waterway will necessitate a reroute of Canal Road through neighborhood. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 24, the Gulf Shores Planning Commission will hear a request from the city’s planning department to subdivide land near the city’s school campus to plot a road right of way for the reroute of East Canal Road.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Austal USA holding job fair Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA is hosting a job fair Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 Austal Way, according to a release from the company. You must bring your resume and ID. All attendees will be entered to win a $500 gift card. Last week, WKRG News 5 Anchor […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Animal Shelter closed this week due to staffing

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Animal Shelter will be closed this week due to staffing, according to a press release from the shelter. The shelter said they will still have a staff member at the shelter to take care of the animals, but they will be away from the office for most of the usual business hours.
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

VA’s Compassionate Contact Corps

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Research shows that loneliness and isolation can have negative effects on our mental and physical health. Our nation’s Veterans are not immune. To combat this issue, VA has developed the award winning Compassionate Contact Corps, a program pairing volunteers with lonely and socially isolated Vets. We are joined by Prince Taylor, Deputy Director of VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement, to discuss the program and how you can get involved and help support our nation’s heroes.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

City of Gulf Shores announces 44th Annual Mardi Gras Parade

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the return of the traditional Mardi Gras Parade, which will take place on Fat Tuesday, February 21, at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the intersection of Highway 59 and East Beach Boulevard (Highway 182) and will travel along East Beach Boulevard to the Gulf State Park Pier Road. A parade route map can be found online at www.gulfshoresal.gov/MardiGras.
GULF SHORES, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy