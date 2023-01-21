Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile City Council approves 100-year lease for office building at Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Tuesday approved a long-term lease with a private developer that paves the way for the construction of a six-story office building on the Civic Center site. The project, which would include an adjacent 1,000-space parking garage, would serve as the regional headquarters...
City approves plan for Corps building on Civic Center property
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved a 100-year lease that will pave the way for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to build a six-story building on a portion of the Civic Center property downtown. The building will be located facing Canal Street at the southeast corner of what is […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Commission seeks input for housing grant priorities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County needs to hear from residents, organizations that serve the homeless and others. What are our most pressing local needs related to affordable housing, rental assistance, homelessness prevention and shelters?. The comment period is now through Feb. 14, 2023 via the online survey available through...
WPMI
Annexation in Semmes versus Mobile
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Last week, the mayor of Semmes voiced his concerns about the city of Mobile's proposed annexation plans. Brandon Van Hook said it would disrupt the progress the city has made in growing Semmes, noting that the process of annexing in Semmes is much different compared to Mobile.
City of Mobile accepting applications for Citizens Academy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Applications for the third cohort of C251: Citizens Academy are now open, which officers “Mobilians a chance to learn more about how their city government and its various departments function directly from our teams leaders,” according to a release from the City. It is a six-week program and applications will be […]
Tracking power outages in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds could down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast. Recent rains saturated the ground, which can compromise trees. Add in wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, and you get conditions that could produce significant power outages across the Gulf Coast. News […]
Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Mobile mayor’s annexation proposals
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proposed four different annexation maps on Wednesday. A day later, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook shared his thoughts through the City of Semmes Facebook page. “The City of Semmes knows about the importance of annexation in maintaining a thriving community,” Van Hook said. “Our current goal is […]
WALA-TV FOX10
McGregor Avenue construction causes headaches for Mobile businesses, residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Construction work along McGregor Avenue has been going for just a week, and already it is caused headaches for businesses and residents, alike. Susie McLaughlin, who has helped run Black Door Studio off of North McGregor Avenue for about five years, said the road work between her store and Stein Avenue has made it harder for customers to find.
Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?
People in Baldwin County, one of the fastest growing counties in the state, continue to deal with the effects of development. Large-scale subdivisions, in particular, worry residents who are concerned about how the arrival of so many new people will affect infrastructure. In Fairhope, all new subdivisions and multi-occupancy projects outside of city limits but within its planning jurisdiction were temporarily halted last year over such concerns.
utv44.com
Family impacted by recent Mobile Police chase takes concerns to city leaders
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Speaking at the city council meeting Tuesday, Christopher Edwards made it clear he wants answers after a car slammed into his sister's home off Stanton Road earlier this month. The driver 34-year-old Joseph Pritchet died. Mobile Police say he was driving fast and lost control as they chased him when he wouldn't stop.
Austal USA job fair Saturday; shipbuilder looking to hire 1,200 people
Shipbuilder Austal USA says it needs to add 1,200 employees in the next year and a half, pushing its workforce back to a level near historic highs, and it plans to start hiring at a job fair coming up on Saturday. The job fair will take place from 9 a.m....
Deadly police pursuits stir talks among Mobile leaders
For the second time in a little more than a month, a police pursuit led to a tragic conclusion. The most recent occurred on January 15 and ended after a vehicle slammed into a house in the 600 block of Stanton Road. Killed was the 34-year-old driver. Two passengers – ages 13 and 45 -- were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
Gulf Shores seeking right of way for Canal Road reroute
Pedestrian bridge over waterway will necessitate a reroute of Canal Road through neighborhood. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 24, the Gulf Shores Planning Commission will hear a request from the city’s planning department to subdivide land near the city’s school campus to plot a road right of way for the reroute of East Canal Road.
Austal USA holding job fair Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA is hosting a job fair Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 Austal Way, according to a release from the company. You must bring your resume and ID. All attendees will be entered to win a $500 gift card. Last week, WKRG News 5 Anchor […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Animal Shelter closed this week due to staffing
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Animal Shelter will be closed this week due to staffing, according to a press release from the shelter. The shelter said they will still have a staff member at the shelter to take care of the animals, but they will be away from the office for most of the usual business hours.
utv44.com
Former Prichard payroll clerk sentenced, fined for using office for personal gain
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Sheila Milner Jackson, a former Prichard payroll clerk, was sentenced Monday to 2 years of formal probation, a $10,000 fine, and 2 months as front-end diversion in the Community Corrections Program. Jackson pleaded guilty to Use of Office for Personal gain in August 2022 after...
WALA-TV FOX10
VA’s Compassionate Contact Corps
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Research shows that loneliness and isolation can have negative effects on our mental and physical health. Our nation’s Veterans are not immune. To combat this issue, VA has developed the award winning Compassionate Contact Corps, a program pairing volunteers with lonely and socially isolated Vets. We are joined by Prince Taylor, Deputy Director of VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement, to discuss the program and how you can get involved and help support our nation’s heroes.
WEAR
LIST: Northwest Florida school cancellations ahead of potential severe weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to potential severe weather, same school districts in Northwest Florida are announcing school closures and cancellations of extracurricular activities. WEAR News will update this story with all school cancellations as we are notified:. Santa Rosa County Schools has announced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening...
utv44.com
City of Gulf Shores announces 44th Annual Mardi Gras Parade
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the return of the traditional Mardi Gras Parade, which will take place on Fat Tuesday, February 21, at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the intersection of Highway 59 and East Beach Boulevard (Highway 182) and will travel along East Beach Boulevard to the Gulf State Park Pier Road. A parade route map can be found online at www.gulfshoresal.gov/MardiGras.
