thebamabuzz.com
Auburn Gymnastics featured on the Today Show
If you watch the Today Show, you were in for a special surprise this morning when the Auburn University Gymnastics team was featured during a regular segment called Hoda’s Morning Boost. The No. 5 ranked Tigers is led by Sunisa Lee, the 2020 all-around Olympic champion and has spent...
thebamabuzz.com
University of Montevallo fishing team ranks No. 1 in the nation, followed by Auburn and UNA in top 10
There is a dynasty brewing at the University of Montevallo. The Bass Team is once again ranked No. 1 in the Bass Pro Shops 2022-2023 School of the Year standings, which were released in early January. If they hold on, and continue to sit atop the standings Montevallo will win...
Biggest Portal Surprise for Alabama Football: Just a Minute
With the initial transfer portal window closing Jan. 19, there won't be any more players allowed to enter until May 1.
Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say
A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
thebamabuzz.com
Brewbaker Motors, family-owned car dealership for 84 years in Montgomery, sold to Sons Auto Group
Brewbaker Motors—a family owned car dealership that has been serving Montgomery since 1939—has been sold to Sons Auto Group. “We’ve never been more profitable—2022 was the best year we’ve ever had,” former owner Dick Brewbaker told The Bama Buzz. “If you’re gonna sell, you should sell while it is worth something. That’s what we did. We got an offer from a good group of guys—Sons Automotive in Atlanta. They have a really good reputation. And they literally made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.”
Her name is Amore. Alabama Police uncover Baby Jane Doe’s identity, father arrested
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A little girl named Amore Wiggins is Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe, according to police. Amore means love and affection, a symbolic revelation in a decade-old cold case where investigators stayed determined to discover who she was, what happened to her, and deliver justice. Take a moment to say her name out […]
alabama.gov
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to 7 Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local...
‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it:’ Alabama native was on phone with girlfriend tornado flipped 18-wheeler
An Alabama native was right behind a flipping 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon when a suspected tornado passed across the road on which he was driving. He thought it was going to die. Alex Combs said he was on the phone with his girlfriend when he saw the tractor-trailer begin to flip,...
Two tractor-trailer trucks collide, killing one driver, Alabama troopers report
Two tractor-trailer trucks collided early Wednesday on a stretch of highway in Alabama killing one driver, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Cuthbert, Georgia, man. Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, was critically injured when the...
WSFA
Man killed in Coosa County shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
WSFA
Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. According to police, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South near the Hope Hull exit.
WSFA
Montgomery man convicted of killing mother in front of her kids
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has convicted a repeat violent offender of fatally gunning down a mother in front of her kids during a failed robbery attempt. That incident happened on Christmas Eve in 2014. Jhavarske Jackson, 26, of Montgomery, was found guilty of manslaughter in the...
