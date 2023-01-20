ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

thebamabuzz.com

Auburn Gymnastics featured on the Today Show

If you watch the Today Show, you were in for a special surprise this morning when the Auburn University Gymnastics team was featured during a regular segment called Hoda’s Morning Boost. The No. 5 ranked Tigers is led by Sunisa Lee, the 2020 all-around Olympic champion and has spent...
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say

A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
GEORGIA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

Brewbaker Motors, family-owned car dealership for 84 years in Montgomery, sold to Sons Auto Group

Brewbaker Motors—a family owned car dealership that has been serving Montgomery since 1939—has been sold to Sons Auto Group. “We’ve never been more profitable—2022 was the best year we’ve ever had,” former owner Dick Brewbaker told The Bama Buzz. “If you’re gonna sell, you should sell while it is worth something. That’s what we did. We got an offer from a good group of guys—Sons Automotive in Atlanta. They have a really good reputation. And they literally made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Coosa County shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. According to police, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South near the Hope Hull exit.

