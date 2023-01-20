ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigertv.tv

LSU overpays Head Coach Brian Kelly by $1 million

Reports found LSU overpaid Head Football Coach Brian Kelly by $1 million. A recent report released Monday by Louisiana Legislative Auditor Office found that the university started making supplemental payments to Coach Kelly directly between November 2021 and April of 2022. In May, the school started making payments to Kelly’s...
tigertv.tv

Arrests made in connection with LSU student Madison Brooks case

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested four suspects in connection with the investigation of the death of LSU student Madison Brooks. Two males were charged with third-degree rape, and two others were charged with principle to rape, according to investigators. Three of the suspects are identified as 18-year-old Kaivon...
tigertv.tv

Reggie's bar's liquor license suspended

Reggie's, a Tigerland bar, will immediately have their alcohol license suspended regarding recent events involving the bar and allegations of underage drinking. Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control is working with Baton Rouge Alcoholic Beverage Control to look further into evidence about the bar's role in the events leading to death of LSU student Madison Brooks on Jan. 15.
