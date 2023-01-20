COLLEGE PARK, MD – The Maryland tennis team won their second match of the day against Coppin State 4-0 on Sunday afternoon. The Terps are now 3-0 on the 2023 season. "The team competed very well today," said head coach Katie Dougherty after her team delivered big consecutive wins. "Great result for us against a strong VCU team. A big goal for us was to head into the ITA Kick-off weekend 3-0 and we were able accomplish that and have good momentum heading into playing UNC next weekend. We looked sharper today across the board in singles and doubles."

