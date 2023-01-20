Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on ScreenTed RiversColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
From trash to cash: Clean Up Columbus offers financial benefits to student organizationsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Annual snowball fight erupts on The Oval during first snow of spring semesterThe LanternColumbus, OH
umterps.com
Shyanne Sellers Named Big Ten Player of the Week
ROSEMONT, IL – — Shyanne Sellers of the 10th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (16-4, 7-2 B1G) was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the first time in her career Monday. Sellers, the 2022 Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, led the Terrapins to a pair...
umterps.com
No. 11 Terps’ Defense Stifles Nebraska In 69-54 Win
LINCOLN, NE – No. 11 Maryland finished its two-game road swing with a 69-54 victory at Nebraska on Sunday afternoon. The Terps (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) won for the ninth time in 10 games. Maryland never trailed in Sunday's contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena, building an early lead and...
umterps.com
Back On The Road as Men's Hoops Heads To No. 3 Purdue On Sunday
Vs. No. 3 Purdue (18-1, 7-1 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, MD - Coming off a near wire-to-wire win over Michigan on Thursday, Maryland heads to No. 3 Purdue for a Sunday matinee on FS1. The Terps and Boilermakers have played a tight series in the Big Ten with seven meetings determined by five-or-fewer points including back-to- back one-point decisions in the last two games. The game will be televised on FS1 starting at 1:00 p.m., while fans can also listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., Sirius XM 389, One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play) and Chris Knoche (analyst) calling the action.
umterps.com
Terps Hold No. 3 Purdue To Season Low In Points, But Fall 58-55
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – Maryland battled all game, making a strong comeback in the second half thanks to stifling defense but suffered a 58-55 defeat at the hands of No. 3 Purdue on Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena. Julian Reese led the Terps with 19 points as he went...
umterps.com
Terps Win Third Straight Against Coppin State, 4-0
COLLEGE PARK, MD – The Maryland tennis team won their second match of the day against Coppin State 4-0 on Sunday afternoon. The Terps are now 3-0 on the 2023 season. "The team competed very well today," said head coach Katie Dougherty after her team delivered big consecutive wins. "Great result for us against a strong VCU team. A big goal for us was to head into the ITA Kick-off weekend 3-0 and we were able accomplish that and have good momentum heading into playing UNC next weekend. We looked sharper today across the board in singles and doubles."
umterps.com
Terps Open Big Ten Competition With Victory Over Cornhuskers
Lincoln, NE -- The Terrapins opened their Big Ten slate with a 195.875 - 195.325 victory over Nebraska. This victory marks the fifth win all-time over the Cornhuskers, after competing to a 196.450 - 196.450 tie at last season's Big Ten Championship. The Terps began the meet with a strong...
