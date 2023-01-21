Read full article on original website
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Pepper spray for the school run? The weaponised SUV set to terrify America’s streets
N southern California, parking lot warfare just got real. Not content with their supersized pickup trucks and child-killing SUVs, America’s road warriors can now go full military apocalypse, with the arrival of the Rezvani Vengeance. While its competitors offer heated seats and optional roof-racks, this souped-up SUV boasts bulletproof...
Economic barometer warns that a US recession could come soon
A key barometer for the health of the economy continues to flash a recession warning sign, indicating a downturn is in store for the US in the near future. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index declined for the 10th consecutive month, falling in December by 1% to 110.5. Economists were expecting a decline of 0.7%, according to Refinitiv.
FBI search deepens political implications of Biden document discoveries
The FBI search of President Joe Biden's home and discovery of more classified material deepened the seriousness of his secret documents controversy and worsened the political fallout. Biden's lawyers argued that Friday's search underscored his cooperation with a special counsel's investigation -- implicitly distinguishing him from the behavior of ex-President...
Biden offers condolences to victims of California mass shooting, acknowledges impact on AAPI community
President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the victims of a mass shooting in California that left 10 dead, while acknowledging the impact on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in a statement on Sunday. "While there is still much we don't know about the motive in this senseless...
CNN reporter explains charges against ex-FBI official accused of working with Russian oligarch
Charles McGonigal, the former head of counterintelligence for the FBI's New York field office, was charged in two separate indictments for allegedly working with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was sanctioned for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, after he retired. McGonigal entered a plea of not guilty via his attorney at an arraignment on charges in connection with violating US sanctions, conspiracy, and money laundering. CNN's Kara Scannell reports.
Opinion: Companies shouldn't wait for laws to be open about pay
In the United States, the demand for pay transparency is building. Laws that require employers of a certain size to include pay information in job listings took effect on January 1 in California and Washington state. Similar laws were already in place in other areas, including Colorado, New York City, Westchester County, New York, and Jersey City, New Jersey.
Opinion: Monterey Park shooting shocks Asian American community
Lunar New Year is traditionally a celebration of hope, renewal and reconnection with loved ones. Instead, Asian Americans woke up Sunday to the horrific news of yet another mass shooting the day before affecting our community — this one taking place at a ballroom dance studio in the suburban immigrant enclave of Monterey Park, California. The town of 60,000 is about two-thirds Asian and nearly 50% of Chinese ethnicity.
Three weeks and 33 mass shootings. This is America in 2023.
At least 10 people are dead and another 10 injured after a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, Saturday night, that happened as the city's large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year weekend. A lot remains unknown, but the scenes of agony and horror are increasingly all too...
CNN chief investigative correspondent breaks down Stefanik's Santos problem
Revelations about New York Rep. George Santos' pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign. CNN's chief investigative correspondent Pam Brown has more. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. George Santos' lies...
CNN fact-checks McCarthy's 'highly misleading' claims about Pelosi
CNN reporter Daniel Dale fact-checks House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's claims about the debt ceiling, funding for the Internal Revenue Service, and the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's resort and residence in Florida. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Fact check: McCarthy's false, misleading and evidence-free claims since becoming House speaker. Since...
