Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?
It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
UPDATE: Police Say Poisoned Man’s Rat Poison Was NOT From Taco Bell
Authorities in Colorado do not believe that a Taco Bell employee added rat poison to a customer's meal, despite news headlines and allegations from the customer Friday claiming they did. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday in response to claims from a customer that he was poisoned...
Woman claims she was targeted, drugged at Denver International Airport
A woman traveling through Denver International Airport claims her drink was drugged while she spent time at an airport bar. She believes the incident may be linked to a human trafficking attempt.
Taco Bell Rat Poisoning Saga Takes a Turn: Man Hospitalized After Consuming Burrito
A recent incident at a Taco Bell in Colorado has raised concerns after a man was hospitalized after consuming a burrito from the location. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has reported that the problem began when a customer used the drive-thru to order several soft tacos and a soda, but was told that they could not provide him with his soda due to the machine being out of order. The man asked for a burrito as a replacement, but things escalated when he was told the staff was unable to comply with his request.
TikTok of Westminster arrest launches internal investigation
The Westminster Police Department gave a statement after a fight in front of a store on Saturday resulted in a woman's arrest and a viral TikTok about the incident.
Man wanted for kidnapping after threatening rideshare driver with gun
Police need help to identify a suspect who is wanted for kidnapping and felony menacing.
King Soopers opens new 'Marketplace' store in Thornton
THORNTON, Colo. — King Soopers is unveiling its 12th Marketplace store in Colorado on Wednesday. The new 124,000-square-foot store is located at 13525 Quebec St. in northeast Thornton. It includes Murray's cheese shop, sushi station, Starbucks, pharmacy and a selection of home and lifestyle merchandise like apparel, dinnerware and small appliances. There's also a King Soopers gas station.
The plot chickens: Eggs are so pricey, Coloradans are bypassing the dairy aisle and buying backyard birds
FORT COLLINS — Red-velvet ropes and a bouncer held back the line of Coloradans eager to enter “The Hen House” and get their hands on some chicks Friday morning. It was a peep show of a different variety at Northern Colorado Feeders Supply. The family-owned feed store...
Man sentenced for violently attacking woman on a popular Colorado trail
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for violently attacking a woman on a popular Colorado trail. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details on the sentence for 25-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzales with the public on Monday. The attack reportedly happened just after 6 in the morning on July 11, 2020, along the High Line Canal Trail in Aurora. The victim, a woman, was attacked by a man with a board.
Family searches for witnesses to crash that left man in a coma
DENVER — For the drivers who speed by, the intersection of Speer and Bannock in Denver is just another stoplight, but for Bex Paz, it’s the spot her brother’s life changed forever. "I would do anything for my brother," Paz said. "He had so many injuries. So...
Cold case: Who murdered this young mom in 1985?
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the cold case murder of Vicki Clements Carpenter over 37 years ago.
Dog in Denver shelter for 119 days finds forever home in Cañon City
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 119 days at the Denver Animal Shelter, a dog named Daisy found her forever family. Our Denver news partners first reported Daisy's story last week. According to 9News, Daisy is a two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. She was surrendered by her owners in September 2022.
Man left with serious injuries after shooting in Aurora
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam
A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
‘Massive’ fuel spill forces closure of E. Quincy Avenue at S. Powhaton Road
A ‘massive’ fuel spill from a gasoline tanker forced the closure of a road in Arapahoe County Tuesday morning.
Did a Taco Bell Worker Put Rat Poison in a Rude Customer’s Burrito?
This is exactly why you should always be nice to the people that serve your food because you never know what they are capable of doing to it. In Centennial Colorado, a man became terribly sick after eating a Taco Bell burrito. I'm not talking about the usual post-Taco Bell...
Man sentenced to prison for 2 attacks in 2020 along High Line Canal Trail
A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for two attacks in 2020 on the High Line Canal Trail.
Anonymous mailers call out Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca
The flyers accuse CdeBaca of opposing affordable housing. She's suspicious of the mailers' timing, just ahead of a vote on the Park Hill Golf Course development.
Police searching for I-25 hit-and-run driver, vehicle
Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 25 that caused serious injuries on Jan. 21.
