ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

FBI investigation underway after Republican senator's campaign lost $690,000 to cybercriminals

By Jessica Dean, Sonnet Swire, CNN
smithmountainlake.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
smithmountainlake.com

FBI search deepens political implications of Biden document discoveries

The FBI search of President Joe Biden's home and discovery of more classified material deepened the seriousness of his secret documents controversy and worsened the political fallout. Biden's lawyers argued that Friday's search underscored his cooperation with a special counsel's investigation -- implicitly distinguishing him from the behavior of ex-President...
ILLINOIS STATE
WHIO Dayton

'Happening way too often': Report delves into mass attacks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
smithmountainlake.com

Three weeks and 33 mass shootings. This is America in 2023.

At least 10 people are dead and another 10 injured after a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, Saturday night, that happened as the city's large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year weekend. A lot remains unknown, but the scenes of agony and horror are increasingly all too...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy