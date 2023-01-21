ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

See stars pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland memorial

Billy Corgan, Sarah Ferguson, Alanis Morisette, and others pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at a public memorial service held at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Priscilla Presley eulogizes Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland with poem written by granddaughter. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, spoke briefly and quietly,...
