Keep Your Car Safer and On the Road Longer

(Family Features) For many families, cars are huge, long-term investments second only to homes. Many are looking for ways to keep their cars on the road longer and make them safer to continue to serve their needs for years to come.
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
This Mazda SUV is declared the best subcompact SUV by Car and Driver. Find out why it's ranked higher than competitors here.
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops.
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 1 charging.
Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
Here's a look at the U.S. News ranking of best and worst luxury SUV models, which finds that the most affordable model is also the worst.
The best gas mileage trucks of 2023 include the 2023 Ford Ranger SuperCab and SuperCrew, the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz, and the 2023 Ram 1500 Quad Cab.
The best large luxury SUVs with room for seven include the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the 2022 Lincoln Navigator, and the 2023 Cadillac Escalade.
Thieves keep targeting the Ram 1500. See why the Ram 1500 could be easy to steal and if Stellantis is planning to fix things.
What are the most common GMC Sierra 1500 problems? Should you be concerned about them?
You deserve better than being used for free advertising, let's change this tradition!
The 2019 Honda Ridgeline has the potential to last more than 200,000 miles and is in the top 10 of the longest-lasting vehicles.
This assortment of trucks, trailers and UTVs can add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services. This strong but lightweight unit provides a solution for transporting equipment, delivering loads of material, hauling a debris-loaded dumpster, storing and spraying fertilizer, and more. The NXT18 is the first telescopic hooklift in the NXT Series and features a Z-channel base design and universal body-latching system. The universal body-latching system is completely flexible with inside and outside locks that can be moved by unbolting, repositioning, and bolting back down. The NXT18 has an 18,000-pound capacity hoist, built for class 4-7 chassis. The unit has a 35.63/54″ hook height and rectangular-style secondary jib. The NXT18 also features a universal hydraulic reservoir that can be mounted in four different places. It’s the first in the series to come equipped with electronic controls. The new system offers two-speed operation and will be introduced with a radio remote control.
